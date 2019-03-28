Embrace plant-based diets to fight hunger

Images of starving Kenyans in Turkana and Baringo counties are distressing to any sane man. It is becoming difficult to eat dinner heartily while seated in front of the TV watching compatriots dying of hunger.

Only a cold-hearted person would not be moved by such images and it is even more disturbing to watch as leaders trade blame instead of addressing the issue. But don’t fret, for there is something effective that you can do. Note the word effective.

It is no secret that Kenyans love meat, as I once used to, up until nine years ago when I decided to become a vegetarian. This choice was driven by facts and as is the case with facts, there should be no denying them.

Take an example of two farmers, each with an acre of land. One farms all manner of vegetables, pulses and grains and the other keeps animals for slaughter. Which of the two, dear reader, do you think would feed more people? It’s not rocket science to know it would obviously be the vegetables farmer. But nevertheless I’ll give the numbers to you.

The efficiency with which an animal turns its food into body mass is known as its Feed Conversion Ratio or FCR. According to Dr Robert Lawrence of Johns Hopkins University, the ratios are approximately: Beef: 7:1, Pork: 5:1 and Poultry: 2.5:1.

The larger the animal, the larger the percentage of the animal’s body mass constitutes inedible materials like bone, skin and tissue. This is why beef conversion ratios are the highest. It is also why it takes exponentially less water and energy to produce grains, and vegetables than it does to produce meat.

Furthermore, the animal is actually fed on animal feed that comes from…you guessed it, grains! Grains that would otherwise be used as human food. Take for instance, a chicken, it takes about six weeks to mature for slaughter, at best the edible chicken will tip the scales at 1.5kg.

It is obvious that it eats more than the meat it will produce. Add to that equation the fact that all animal feeds take up resources such as land and water and what you have is an unsustainable food system that deprives the neediest people in society the much needed grains.

Production of meat accounts for more than three-quarters of global agricultural land use and only contributes 37 per cent of total protein consumed by humans. Kenya is currently facing drought and with it famine. As usual food appeals drive for starving Kenyans re out.

However, that in no way solves the problem. It is an affront to human intelligence when the government ignores even reports that promote plant based diets as the only sustainable way to feed the planet.

But this is not aimed at the political class, but rather to you, reading this. If you really love your country and want to make a difference, the one thing you should do is to change the system by becoming a vegetarian.

And don’t start with that baseless argument that what will I eat? Think about it like this, meat is but one ingredient, everything else is vegetarian. Everything!

“Nothing will benefit health or increase chances of survival on earth as the evolution to a vegetarian diet.” – Albert Einstein —The writer is a vegetarian diet activist