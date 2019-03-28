KQ should exploit other options before JKIA bid

Moss Ndiema

Kenyans should be excused for harbouring the false impression that Kenya Airways (KQ) has suddenly found itself in a financial crisis whose only prescription is taking over the operations of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

What is being fed to the unsuspecting public by the proponents of the JKIA take-over is absolute lie. The proponents of the plan believe that the Privately Initiated Investment Proposal (PIIP) is the only remaining option to resuscitate the airline. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In February 2017, an international consultancy firm, Seabury Group contracted by the airline to advise it on a viable turnaround strategy made very reasonable recommendations.

Key among them being conversion of debts owed to local banks and the government to equity, which was implemented in 2017 and spurred the airlines’ liquidity and cash-flows. Another recommendation was to engage the unions which KQ is yet to embrace.

KQ was also to engage the government on tax waivers on imported aircraft parts and other materials used for aircraft maintenance as well as a requirement that ensures all government employees and contractors use the airline for their travel.

Additionally, KQ was expected to proactively engage the government to waive taxes on jet fuel which can save the airline more than Sh7 billion annually.

It is ironical that KQ pays Railway Maintenance Levy for its jet fuel, yet the proceeds go to a sector seen as a competitor.

Of importance is that the takeover of JKIA was not one of the recommendations by Seabury. As a union, we are convinced that this deal is driven by other motives besides the sound recommendations by Seabury.

Why would KAA be made to relinquish its most profitable business unit to save KQ when there are other plausible options to achieve the same if not better?

Over the last seven years, KQ has continued to sink into losses even after engaging a foreign chief executive, who was said to be a turnaround expert and more than a dozen other foreign “airline experts.” This team has failed the airline and it is time they quit if KQ is to survive complete collapse.

The hefty perks and unreasonably high “consultancy fees” paid to this team, makes a mockery of an airline struggling to survive. KQ has a rich pool of talent able to run the airline, but majority who are dejected have found solace with Gulf carriers. More than 500 KQ employees have in last five years left KQ for Middle Eastern airlines, which offer better terms.

It is clear the overriding objective for KQ take-over of JKIA has to do with finances. The net effect of this transaction, if it ever goes through, is a financially diminished, empty and hollow KAA, unable to execute it’s mandate.

This begs the question: What value financial or otherwise would KQ bring into this transaction? KQ has neither the financial capacity nor the knowledge and experience to run and manage an airport.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Act envisages a situation where both parties to the partnership benefit. How then does it benefit KAA to cede its premier cash–cow to KQ in exchange for a concession fee less than one third of its current earnings?

Efforts towards recovery of KQ should therefore, be conducted within the limits of the Constitution, statute and international conventions. Outright discrimination and exploitation of employees in the guise of reviving the airline should never be tolerated. Article 41 of the Constitution and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 100 affirms the principle of equal remuneration for men and women workers for work of equal value.

The Article also talks about the right of every trade union to engage in collective bargaining. KQ has failed to uphold the principles.

While most observers are focusing on the takeover proposal, few are analysing the real dangers of employees losing jobs not only at KAA but also at KQ. There is not a single occasion when the fortunes of the airline improved as a result of cutting of jobs or introducing exploitative work conditions. Clearly, the problems at KQ have nothing to do with employees. – The writer is the Secretary General, Kenya Aviation Workers Union.