Rope in the public in anti-graft fight

Because corruption is a crime, it is formally the work of the criminal justice system to fight it. Investigative agencies probe the crime; prosecutors present the case to the courts; which then consider the evidence and pass the verdict. It is a chain that must work seamlessly if any society has to eradicate, or at least minimise corruption in its system.

But the war against graft must go beyond the EACC, the DCI, the DPP and the Judiciary if it is to be won. Truth be told, corruption is also a political evil and there is need to deploy political weapons in the war, the most lethal being the oft-elusive political goodwill.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration is currently offering what is arguably the most unequivocal political support to the anti-graft war of any administration since independence. Political goodwill does not, however, come from the leadership alone. The most effective support to the campaign to eradicate corruption should come from the public—the people who make the decisions on who occupies what political office.

This is particularly crucial in the era of devolution, where the choices people make in elections can make the difference between resources being utilised to improve their welfare or used to feather the nests of a few government officials and their tenderpreneur partners.

Are Kenyans outraged enough about acts of corruption by public officers? Not enough, it seems, judging from the way the corrupt are treated. Instead of being met with hostility, they are often greeted with adulation. Where rejection in the polls would be the appropriate action, they are elected with a landslide.

Ironically, it is the people who suffer the most from the theft of public resources — the poorest, the rural, the least educated, the most vulnerable — who are often drafted into the armies of the corrupt whenever they need to be shielded from justice.

Winning the anti-graft war will be an uphill task unless the masses change camp and join the anti-corruption army, not just by shunning the corrupt and their ill-gotten wealth, but also rejecting them in elections.

It will take deliberate campaigns to sensitise the people about the direct and indirect; the short and long term impact that corruption has on their lives to appreciate the need to actively fight the vice.

If the government and other anti-corruption agents are serious about eradicating graft, they should consider injecting more resources into such campaigns.