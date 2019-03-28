Open letter to the new Chinese envoy

Dear Your Excellency, Ambassador Wu Peng. Karibu nyumbani! As you will learn in your stay in Kenya, this is a salutation extended only to special visitors.

I do not mean to flatter you on the special place China is increasingly taking in the heart of Kenyans. The ongoing transformational partnership between China and Kenya is self-evident.

For at least a decade now, we have become smitten by Chinese enterprise. It’s Chinese all the way, from our homes, to the massive infrastructural feats outdoors. Apparently, brand China is here to stay.

Mr Wu, the Swahili say on the first day, give your visitor a seat. On the second day, however, after he is done with resting and refreshing himself, give him a hoe to work in the farm. But thanks to the Chinese work ethic, this is the easy part for you.

You will be preaching to the converted, in as far Kenyans hunger for development is concerned. China’s partnership has opened our eyes to all lost opportunities since independence, and we cannot wait to achieve Vision 2030, our national development blueprint.

The emblem of our efforts is the iconic Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Kenya’s biggest infrastructural project yet. The SGR is expected to reach our border with Uganda in the next few years.

Indeed, transformational Chinese projects are dotted around the country, including modern roads, and various structures and installations. Some of your citizens have even acquired offspring for progeny! It’s all in a day’s work!

Forget about the noises, not just in Kenya, but around the world, of the so called China debt trap. Your accusers, our erstwhile domineering partners, have little to show for decades of cooperation. All we got were economic fads and endless conditionalities.

But not all that glitters is gold. The weak link that threatens what we are building with China is a vice that your system sends the guilty to the gallows for. Corruption has become a scourge shaking this country to the core.

While China’s policy of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries is laudable, please speak up for the voiceless poor. Their future is being pillaged by a few greedy wheeler-dealers.

If the greed continues unabated, the life-changing projects will become white elephants. We need the full support of both our bilateral and multilateral development partners to curb the wanton theft of public resources.

Heck! Just the same way they have wholly embraced the Chinese development model, Kenyans would not be averse to adopting the Confucian creed. The creeds we have today have lost their calling and become partners in crime with the political class.

Mr Ambassador, after all is said and done, please take time out to visit this beautiful country. Take a ride of confidence on the SGR down to the coast. Follow this experience with a rough ride, and view our world renowned wildlife in the countryside.

Since you have grown up on Chinese fair, please feel free to indulge in authentic Kenyan cuisine. I recommend some nyama choma—flame grilled lamb—in our smoky open air restaurants. Wash it down with any of our internationally awarded beers! – The writer is an author, communication specialist and public policy analyst—[email protected]