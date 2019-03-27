NEWSPeople DailyWORLD
Pope to visit Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius in September
VATICAN CITY (Reuters)
Pope Francis will visit the African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius in September, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
The Sept. 4-10 trip will take him to the capitals of the three countries, Maputo, Antananarivo and Port Louis, the Vatican spokesman said, without giving further details.
Mozambique has been hit by a devastating cyclone and floods that have killed hundreds of people. The area around Beira has been the hardest hit.