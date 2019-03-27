‘Eldoret Express’ plans Doha return after two-year break

Ericson Kiprono

Beijing 2008 Olympics 800m silver medallist Janeth Jepkosgei is back in training after a two-year absence with the aim of competing in this year’s World Athletics Championship set to take place in Doha, Qatar in September.

Injury and maternity leave took the wind out of Jepkosgei’s sails, but the 35-year-old, who last competed in 2016, believes she is stronger and ready to compete.

“I am in serious training and in good form. However hard work and determination is what will push me through,” said 2007 800m world champion. Jepkosgei will, however, not be returning to her traditional 800m domain, going longer instead to compete in either 1,500m or 5,000m.

“I will discuss that with my coach and see which is best for me but it will not be 800m. The World Championships in Doha will be the ideal place for me to compete,” added Jepkosgei. In her absence, Kenya has seen several youngsters take up the 800m baton including her training partner Eunice Sum and Winny Chebet.