Jeptoo has eyes on full Marathon after Milan win

Ericson Kiprono

Former world and Olympic marathon silver medallist Priscah Jeptoo intends to take part in a full marathon in September after returning to competition in victorious style in Milan last weekend.

Jeptoo has been out for two years on maternity leave, but surprised her rivals by winning her first international race since on her return at the Stramilano Half Marathon in Milan Italy, edging out Ethiopia’s Meseret Meleka of Ethiopia to claim the win in 1:08:26.

The former New York and London Marathon winner now feels ready for another crack at the 42km distance in the autumn.

“I have dedicated the past two years to my family and I did not compete due to maternity leave. I am happy with my comeback. I will run a half marathon in Gothenburg, Sweden in May and possibly a marathon in the autumn,” she said.

Before the Milan victory, Jeptoo had not competed since October 2016 when she finished fourth at the Amsterdam Marathon in a time of 2:25:57. However, she has ruled out running at this year’s World Championships in Doha.