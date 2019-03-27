Kenya out of Olympics qualifier as Sudan force barren draw

A tact-less Kenya Under 23 known as Emerging Stars were sent tumbling out of Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers by their Sudanese counterparts on a 2-0 aggregate score following a barren draw at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

The failure by Kenya to overturn Sudan’s two-goal advantage was a personal triumph of sorts for coach Zdravko Logarusic who sought but failed to land the position of national team coach. The Croatian in his element attempted to walk off the technical area two minutes to full-time and gloated afterwards how he assembled a group of fringe players to conquer Kenya.

“Imagine what I could do with players from elite leagues if I can collect these boys from second division, third division and high school and accomplish this. I only took them to Egypt for 15 days to get their confidence up,” said Logarusic.

Kenya squandered enough chances to turn around the tie with AFC Leopards target Piston Mutamba the culprit in chief. Coach Francis Kimanzi made five changes to the team that lost 2-0 in Sudan but the script did not change much. Johnston Omurwa spurned Kenya’s first chance after 15 minutes of botched forays. The Mathare United centre-back headed wide when Yusuf Mainge found him at the back post with a crisp cross.

Ovella Ochieng made a theatrical tumble in the 38th minute at the slightest of nudges of a Sudanese player but Botswana centre referee rebuffed ensuing penalty calls.

The best chance of the half then presented itself to Mutamba with two minutes of first half left. Mainge’s overtures on the right allowed James Kinyanjui to cut back to Mutamba from inside the box.

Wasted chance

However, either out nerves or just a desire to score stylishly saw the lanky striker fluff his shot, directing it wide off target to increase Kenya’s desperation.

Emerging Stars returned from half-time with renewed vigour and tested the Sudanese goalkeeper for the second time. Ochieng forced the keeper into a fingertip save in the 52nd minute from a free kick. But from the resultant corner kick, Ibrahim Shambi wasted a great chance.

Sudan will now take on Nigeria in the next round after the young Super Eagles beat Libya 4-2 on aggregate following a 4-0 victory in the second leg on Monday. Libya had won the first leg 2-0.