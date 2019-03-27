Wazito out to press their weight on Black Stars

Premiership contenders Wazito might want to reassess their ambitions if their next fixture this afternoon at Camp Toyoyo if anything to go by.

The former top league side who trail leaders Ushuru by a single point after being stunned 1-0 at the weekend by unfancied Migori Youth, face an unpredictable Kibera Black Stars who are 15th on the log. The slum boys on 22 points seem to possess a renewed force in recent times which was witnessed last Wednesday when they forced league leaders Ushuru to a laboured 2-2 draw.

The inconsistency of Wazito on 47 points must be of prime concern to their coach Fred Ambani who, however, believes that the mindset of the players is still solid.

“Despite the loss against Migori Youth though, we played very well and our next fixture is equally important. Black Stars have vastly improved and we must be braced for a tough task,” said Ambani who will seek the injection of character from the likes of David Orem, Amos Asembekha and Victor Ndinya to unlock the slum boys’ defence.

Kibera will be relying on lively forward Julius Masaba who is being reportedly targeted by top tier sides Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards after a solid campaign thus far.

Meanwhile 24 hours later at the same venue, eighth placed Bidco United will be hosted by struggling Nairobi City Stars. The Kawangware based side have only picked two wins this campaign but have recently got a reprieve after getting ownership change.