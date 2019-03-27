Mwendwa says Fifa satisfied with FKF audits

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa (pictured) reiterated that the federation’s audits are up to date and that world football governing body Fifa is satisfied with the accountability of his office.

Mwendwa was speaking to People Sport yesterday, ahead of the next visit by Fifa auditors in July and exuded confidence of once again passing the audit.

This comes on the backdrop of concerns raised by a former federation boss Sam Nyamweya who called for the audit of federation’s books of accounts last week.

“We are answerable to Fifa and as long as Fifa auditors are satisfied with our accounts, we are fine. The Fifa auditors have given as a clean bill of health twice after conducting their central audits, in 2016 and 2017 and we are ready for them in July this year for the 2018 audit,” said Mwendwa.

He said the federation spent Sh250 million in 2016 and 2017 on operations and projects, which they accounted for every shilling.

Some of the operation expenses are staff salaries and administration expenses, while some of the projects taken by the federation include the youth leagues, national coaching courses, beach football, introduction of centre of excellence, introduction of beach football, women football support programs.“

We get Sh125 million from Fifa every year, where Sh50 million is meant for operations and Sh 75 million is meant for projects. Every year we have to sign contract of agreed objective for the intended activities and no money can be diverted to a different activity,” said Mwendwa.

He added: “Before Fifa send their auditors to come certify the book of accounts, the federation must have done its own internal audit that is passed by the National Executive Council and the Annual General Meeting and everything must tally.”

Mwendwa said the world governing body currently had full confidence in his team and vowed to continue strengthening the projects.

“When we took office in 2016, Fifa embargoed the federation because the previous office could not account for 250, 000 dollars (Sh 25 million). They later put us on notice for accountability, if they were to resume funding the federation, and some of the requirements was to set up our head quarters at the Goal Project and give all the staff contracts, among others,” Mwendwa said.