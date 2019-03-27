Baraza reunites with Medo in Sofapaka vs Mt Kenya clash

The last time Sofapaka played Mount Kenya United on December 9, Medo Melis was the head coach of Sofapaka and John Baraza was his assistant and the match ended 2-1 in favour of the 2009 league champions.

That was the only match Melis won while in charge of Sofapaka, as he was given his marching orders after seven matches in charge.

The two sides meet again today, but the script will this time be different as Baraza is currently in charge of Sofapaka and Medo has crossed the divide and will be in charge of the opposing team.

“The is no love lost. Medo is a good coach and I’m sure he can turn around the team’s focus. We had a good relationship when we worked together, but on the pitch tomorrow (today) it will be a different case because everyone is out for a win,” Baraza said.

Sofapaka are currently on top of the SportPesa Premier League table and a win today will see them maintain the stranglehold. They have won their last three league matches in a row and will be hoping to maintain the surge.

Kick-start

On the other hand, Mount Kenya will be hoping to kick-start their recovery campaign as they currently lurk at the bottom of the table with only a single win in their last five league matches.

According to Baraza, the league leaders will be missing the services of highly rated Burundian defender Mousa Omar who is yet to return to the team after helping his country qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time ever.

They will also miss the services of strikers John Avire and Pistone Mutamba who featured for the national under 23 team, Emerging Stars in a Qlympic qualifier at Kasarani yesterday.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui will return to Kericho Green Stadium for the first time since leaving the side in November, to face his former club Zoo as the champions revert to league action after 14-day hiatus.