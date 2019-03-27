Classy Jericho Stars go down to Umeme, drop to third place in Super Eight League

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Jericho All Stars dropped to third place on the 16-team log after going down 1-0 to host Team Umeme during a highly physical Super 8 Premier League match staged at Ziwani Grounds at the weekend.

Kennedy Mboya was the hero of the day for Umeme after firing a thunderbolt past Jericho’s custodian in the 46th minutes to see the once mighty Jericho drop two places down and settle at third place with only six points.

Umeme win saw them climb two spots up and lie at fourth with the same points as their opponents but with a lesser goal aggregate. Elsewhere, NYSA hammered pre-match favourites Makadara Junior League SA 4-1 at Ngong Posta Grounds during a one-sided match.

Peter Ngang’a netted the opener for the home team after reckless clearance from the Makadara’s custodian in the third minute before Bob Onyango added the second in the 23rd minute for the latter to go in the first half break leading 2-0.

Consolation goal

After the break, Sam Lemashon scored the third goals for the hosts before Fredrick Otieno’s goal in 90th minute ensured the latter carried home the three points. Joseph Ondiwa scored the consolation goal for Makadara. Makadara Junior’s assistant coach Dan Karani admitted they got punished for underestimating their opponents.

“Our opponents were better than us, as a team we are undergoing transition and we are promoting junior players to main squad.

We hoping to bounce back in the next game,” Karani said.

NYSA coach Fredrick Otieno credited good preparation for the resounding win.

“We came prepared, Makadara Juniors are a strong side and we knew their strategy which is holding the ball and we were prepared well for that and I am happy for the outcome,” said Otieno.