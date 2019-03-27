New signing Mwangi guides former champions to blunt Strathmore Blades

A star performance from sangfroid John Washika and new signing James Mwangi helped Ulinzi Warriors pick a 71-53 win over Strathmore Blades in a Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s league match over the weekend.

The two scored double figures at 17 and 16 points respectively as Warriors came from a five-point deficit in the first quarter to win the match.

Having managed just six baskets for 12 points against the varsity side’s 17 in the first period, the soldiers doubled their point count in the second quarter to head to the breather with a slim three-point lead.

Mwangi scored eight of his 16 points in the their quarter as the soldiers pulled away taking a 54-39 lead and held on to score 17 more points in the final period against Blades’ 14 for the 18 point win.

Coach William Balozi credits the win, which was the third in as many matches, to composure and good defence from his charges. He, however, pointed out team chemistry as one of the areas the former KBF champions have to work on.

“The players are composed but since we have not trained together for long the team chemistry is wanting. We have made adjustments to our training schedule to accommodate the new signings and going forward I expect a better display,” said Balozi.

The tactician who has added Khaemba Situma to his troop says the new signings were necessary as some of his key players could be out for the better part of the first leg.

Joseph Owino, Joshua Okumu and Tiberius Menya are away on other military duties while William Ochieng and Bernard Mufutu will be unavailable from this weekend.

Strengthen defence

“We needed depth as well as strengthen our defence and rebounding. Now I can comfortably rest any player and get the desired results from the squad.

The signings were also well thought out to give me players that can multi-task in the absence of the five,” said Balozi.

In other matches coach Carey Odhiambo’s Equity Bank subjected Kenya College of Accountancy- University (KCA-U) to another loss in a 67-32 outcome. Equity’s Faisal Aden scored match high 23 points in the win. Umoja’s Alan Ouma and Nick Ogol scored 25 points each to help their side survive a Embakasi Youth (EMYBA) scare for a 65-57 win. World Hope picked a slim three-point win (58-55) against United States International University (USIU).