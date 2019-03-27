Gakima, Kihara go head-on in Railways Golf Club elections

Railways Golf Club holds its elections on tomorrow to pick a new office for the next one year. Gerald Gakima and Joe Kihara will go head-on for the chairman’s position as they seek to replace outgoing chairperson Laban Gathungu.

Gakima, who has held the position of treasurer and deputy treausrer interchangeably from 2015 to 2018 has a background in cooperate management and accountancy and hopes his vast experience will come in handy to help transform the golf club.

“I have served the club before but I want to go an extra mile now. The club has been on a trajectory mode for the last year and I am seeking to build on that. My big five agenda will touch on increasing membership and patronisation of the club. Improve club infrastructure and ensure availability of water for course irrigation and other uses.

I will also work on ensuring a constant stream of revenue as well as income through timely subscription collections,” said Gakima.

Gikama is also looking to initiate programs and activities in preparation for the club’s 100th celebrations in 2021. He also promises to ensure the bill boards case where the club has been involved in tussle with Magnate Ventures Limited is resolved.

Meanwhile, Stanley Karanja will assume the vice chairperson position as he goes to the election unopposed as will Nathan Njuguna in the assistant treasurer’s post. John Ngamau is the only member seeking the Bar Member post as well.

Lydia Otieno and Samuel Mwaura compete for the Secretary position with Paul Orao and Philip Kabiaro vying for the treasurer post. Additionally, Ruth Omwanza, Eunice Kilonzo, Njau Kung’u and Sam Onyambu go head on for the three committee member posts.