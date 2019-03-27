Country confident youngster Kipruto can upset form book in Denmark

Amos Abuga @Peoplesports11

World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto could be the secret weapon Kenya might use in Saturday’s IAAF World Cross-Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

The 20-year-old has been one of the brightest prospects recently following wins in the Discovery Cross-Country this year as well as Ndalat Gaa and Tuskys Wareng events in 2018 and given, this will be his maiden appearance at senior level, there is a feeling he could pull a surprise.

However, he will have to employ a different strategy since the senior men’s 10km race has a host of big names among them two-time champion Geoffrey Kamworor, steeplechase specialist Amos Kirui and Richard Kimunyan.

“He has been very consistent for the past one year and he has a lot of promise. He is one of the athletes to watch in the senior race,” said coach Barnaba Kitlit, who is also the Athletics Kenya Youth Committee secretary.

He added: “During the Kenyan trials last month, him (Kipruto) and Edward Zakayo were the two athletes we expected to do well and maybe make it to the Kenyan team but while it may not have worked for the latter, Kipruto has given us glimpses of what to expect.”

Rising star

Kipruto, a finalist at the 2018 Male Rising Star Award in Monaco last December, is also staying confident, he said: “I want to give my best.

The fact that the burden is not entirely on my shoulders makes it slightly easier because we have a very strong team.” “I just want to see Kenyans winning and whoever it is, is not important. In camp, the key message has been teamwork and Kenya first. Defending the overall title is all we want,” added Kipruto.

Kipruto, who missed the eight-year 10km record by two seconds at the IAAF Gold Label at the Birell Prague Grand Prix, says the team will be counting on the experience of Kamworor to take push them through in Denmark. “He is the champion, captain and has the advantage of winning the championships in two consecutive events,” said Kipruto.

Evans Keitany and Rodgers Keitany are the other athletes who will represent Kenya in the men’s 10km senior race. The 30-member Teak Kenya squad will leave the country for Denmark tonight.