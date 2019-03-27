Motorist gets three years for bribing State officers

A Nairobi motorist was yesterday jailed for three years or pay a Sh600,000 fine for offering a bribe of Sh15,000 to two government officers to avoid drunk driving test.

Milimani chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti convicted Morris Logedi Shaban, 40, after finding him guilty of two charges of attempting to bribe two officers from National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) in December 2016 for them not to arrest him for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Logedi committed the offences.

Ogoti pointed out that both the prosecution and the defence placed the accused at the scene of crime on the material date and found it a fact that he offered Sh15,000 as bribe through his M-Pesa account to avoid being tested for alcohol levels in his body.

“The accused evidently exhibited a mind of a corrupt individual even when being warned he insisted and went on offering and sending a bribe. Ignorance of the law is not a defence,” ruled the magistrate.

He said that corruption is corruption in whatever form and the accused persons cannot run away from his actions. “I hereby sentence the accused to a fine of Sh300,000 on each count in default to serve one and a half years on each count,” ruled Ogoti.

The magistrate, however, said that the laws of Kenya provides for plea bargaining to have the matter settled out of court but he did not. The offence was committed on former Forest Road now Prof Wangari Maathai Road in Parklands area, Nairobi.