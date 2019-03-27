Why Tabichi won’t jet back with Sh100m yet

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Award winning Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School teacher Peter Tabichi has to follow set rules to access the Sh100 million prize including continuing with his teaching job for the next five years.

According to information provided by the Varkey Foundation, which sponsors the annual Global Teacher Prize, Tabichi, 36, is required to continue teaching children aged between five and 18 years in a school set-up.

Counselling sessions

According to the international group, the prize money will be paid out over a 10-year period in Sh10 million installments ($100,000). The prize is a yearly award granted by Varkey Foundation to a teacher who made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Varkey Foundation will also provide financial counselling sessions — free of charge — to the winner to equip him with knowledge and skills to handle such a large sum of money. He is required to attend all sessions without fail. Furthermore, the tax man is also waiting to slash his 30 per cent share of the total amount.

And since Tabichi will be receiving the amount in installments of Sh10 million, each time, that amount is sent, it will be 30 per cent less. Tabichi, who is expected to jet back into the country this evening, will also be appointed the Global Ambassador for the foundation for the next five years.

“Serving as Global Ambassador for VF shall include but not limited to attending events, speaking to the media, undertaking training and other commitments outside of working hours, on weekends and/or on holidays,” the statement read in part.

“Varkey Foundation will pay for and arrange all travel and accommodation,” it added. Judges, who determine the result, had stated that Tabichi’s work at the school had dramatically improved his students’ achievements.

Tabichi dedicated his victory to his students saying they are the reason behind his success. “It’s morning in Africa. The skies are clear. The day is young and there is a blank page waiting to be written. This is Africa’s time.” He said. Tabichi has also promised to share some of the prize with the school and local community.

A member of the Franciscan Brothers, an order in the Catholic Church, Tabichi received accolades for donating 80 per cent of his salary to help needy students as well as families in Pwani village, Njoro where he lives.

The Mathematics and physics teacher was also recognised for making his students love science and inculcating in them a winning mentality.