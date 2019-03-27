Governor won’t access accounts in six months

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulai’s troubles deepened yesterday after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) obtained fresh orders freezing four of his banks accounts with Kenya Commercial Bank Limited for six months over alleged embezzlement of Sh1.6 billion.

Justice John Onyiego of the Anti-Corruption High Court issued the orders stopping the governor from withdrawing Sh14 million held in the accounts, pending conclusion of investigations and institution of recovery proceedings by EACC.

“An order of prohibition is hereby issued prohibiting Kasaine (pictured) and Oryx Service Station by themselves, their agents, servants or any other persons from withdrawing, transferring or in any other manner dealing with the funds in four accounts held at Kenya Commercial Bank pending conclusion of investigation or institution of recovery proceedings,” ordered Onyiego.

The orders come after EACC, earlier this month, obtained other court orders freezing the Governor’s property, including four pieces of land in Karen, Nairobi.

The four are part of six parcels, reportedly acquired by Lenolkulai at Sh15 million each, using the alleged embezzled funds.

EACC filed in court a certificate of urgency seeking to prohibit Lenolkulai and Oryx from withdrawing or transferring the funds pending probe into alleged of embezzlement of Sh1.6 billion between January 1, 2013 and December 31,2018 by the County government officials and contractors.