Clerics want referendum to cut representation cost

by Alvin Mwangi

@PeopleDailyKe

Religious leaders yesterday backed calls for a referendum to cut down the size of the government by reducing the number of elected leaders and Cabinet.

Under the aegis of the Ufungamano initiative, the religious leaders said the Constitution has too many political positions, which cost taxpayers a lot at the expense of development that would benefit all Kenyans.

“Continuing with the current Constitution would mean entrenching poverty and causing more suffering to the poor,” said Bishop Boniface Adoyo from Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM).

In their proposal, the group wants members of the National Assembly reduced from 290 to 150, MCAs (1,450 to 750), Cabinet (22 to 16) and county governments from 47 to 16.

To comply with the elusive two-thirds gender rule, the group wants 75 women nominated to the National Assembly and 300 to county Assemblies.

“The amendments are for the benefit of all Kenyans and the country, not for creating positions for politicians. The aim is to cut down the size of the government to make it efficient and lower the public wage bill and public debt,” said Charles Wambugu, Ufungamano initiative secretary.

Similar calls to have the government representatives reduced have been made by Dr Ekuru Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance Party, which has collected one million signatures that will ensure the Constitution is reviewed.

On the ongoing war against corruption, the clerics urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to make the war more aggressive.

“We commend the President’s efforts in the fight against corruption but more drastic efforts are required from him in disciplining those appointed to high offices,” said Rev Mukundi Cheche of PCEA.