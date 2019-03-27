Raila eyeing DP’s job, MPs claim

Anthony Mwangi and Noven Owiti @PeopleDailyKe

The war of words between MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto and those of Opposition leader Raila Odinga escalated yesterday, amid claims a planned impeachment motion is meant to create a position for the former Prime Minister.

Ruto’s team told a press conference at Parliament Buildings that they have information a plot had been mooted to have Ruto impeached for Raila to fill the position on interim basis.

“Senator James Orengo did not just make the impeachment statement from the blues, but from his master Raila who wants the DP out so that he can take the position,” said Didmus Baraza (Kimilili).

Meanwhile, the Luo Council of Elders asked Ruto and Raila to stop their political duel for the sake the country’s unity.

The Luo Council of Elders parallel chairman Nyandiko Ong’adi said the war of words between the two leaders was a threat to the peace and reconciliation process the country was experiencing as a result of the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader.

At the weekend, Orengo said he was in the process of preparing an impeachment motion to remove the DP.

The Ruto-allied team, which included sixteen Jubilee MPs, dismissed the impeachment idea as an “empty threat” saying the planners were aware Ruto had control of the two Houses.

“Ruto controls 90 per cent of the two Houses. It will almost impossible for the motion to pass even the first stage,” said Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu).

Baraza said Raila and his allies had realised the corruption allegations against Ruto would not work, hence impeachment route.

The MPs said Jubilee was running out of patience and would no longer give their Opposition colleagues room to wreck the party.

“We have given the Opposition, especially ODM leadership, too much space in our house. Time has now come for the visitor to go,” Nyoro said. The MPs told Raila that he would not win the presidency using unorthodox means.