UhuRuto meeting seeks to allay fears of Jubilee discord

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

In a surprise move, President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday paid a visit to his deputy William Ruto’s office for a meeting that sources say was meant to calm the storm within the ruling Jubilee Party.

In a gesture seen as symbolic, Uhuru’s visit could have been designed to reassure an increasingly restive Ruto political base that UhuRuto brotherhood was intact despite the plot by the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to impeach the Deputy President.

On Monday, Senate Minority leader James Orengo disclosed that he was mobilising lawmakers to impeach Ruto for “gross misconduct”. His move drew quick fire from Ruto allies who dared Orengo to bring it on.

Impeachment

The Siaya Senator had claimed the plan is to force Ruto out of office for failing to support Uhuru’s anti-corruption drive.

But the President’s decision to visit Ruto’s Harambee House Annex offices at 1pm — a move that caught staff and security personnel off guard — was meant to stem the split in the ruling party whose leadership has been at odds since the March 9 Handshake between Uhuru and Raila.

At the meeting, the two leaders whose fabled camaraderie has been waning, are said to have exchanged pleasantries over a cup of tea before holding a meeting with the party’s parliamentary leadership and Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko.

Uhuru is reported to have reassured Ruto of support amid the latest assault by a section of lawmakers spearheaded by 12 MPs — nine from Jubilee and three from Opposition coalition Nasa — who accuse Ruto of defying the President and being lukewarm in the fight against corruption.

The Head of State is set to deliver a State of the Nation Address on April 4 at a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate.

Earlier, Uhuru had launched an international conference on coffee at the KICC, while his deputy had met the United States new envoy to Kenya Kyle McCarter at his Karen residence.

House leadership

According to a source, the President and his deputy held talks separately for at least one hour before they were joined by Jubilee Parliamentary leadership that included Majority Leader Aden Duale, Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and chair of the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations Katoo ole Metito.

Others were Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Sonko.

It is not clear why the meeting locked out Senate leadership led by Majority Leader Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Whip Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and her deputy Senator Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a).

Contacted for comment on their exclusion from the meeting, Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure said it was a housekeeping affair for the National Assembly.

“It is a normal meeting. The President was sharing a meal with the rank and file of the Jubilee Party in preparation for the State of the Nation address next week,” he told People Daily.

Prior to the meeting, the Head of State is said to have made a call to Ruto at around 11 am during which the lunch plan was likely made.

Ruto subsequently had to cancel a lunch meeting with some MPs from the Coast region led by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

2022 ambitions

A source, who is also a senior Jubilee member, revealed that the talks were centered on the intensified war of words over the anti-corruption fight, that threatens to tear apart the ruling party.

Uhuru is said to have reassured his deputy of his support for his 2022 presidential ambitions, and that he should not be worried by the “noises”. The discussions also reportedly touched on the Big Four agenda.

According to the source, the President restated that the war on graft does not seek to victimise any individual or community.

DCI attacks

He asked Ruto to call to order allies who have been attacking the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

The war of words has been going on for weeks with leaders allied to the DP intensifying attacks on Uhuru and insisting that the war on corruption is aimed at derailing the DP’s 2022 ambitions and the construction of mega projects in the Rift Valley.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) have persistently claimed the anti-corruption fight was no longer objective but had been weaponised to deny some regions development projects.

Leader of Majority, who is the Garissa town MP, Aden Duale, who attended the meeting termed it “a momentous occasion”, adding that the political landscape would no longer be the same again.

“You know some of us are so brilliant, we don’t talk in funerals or rallies we talk and engage on serious matters that affect the country. Be on the lookout the political terrain won’t be the same again,” Duale said, insisting that his call to the President and his Deputy to take charge in Jubilee had finally yielded fruits.

On his part, Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali denied the existence of any critical talks and maintained that it was only lunch among leaders.