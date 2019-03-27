Sh2 billion fake cash suspects deny charges, released on bail

Four suspects in the Sh2 billion fake currency found in a deposit box at Barclays Bank’s Queensway branch yesterday denied charges at a Nairobi court.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, former Ragwe constituency MP aspirant Erick Adede, Ahmed Shah, Irene Wairimu and Elizabeth Muthoni pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud and being in possession of papers intended to resemble and pass as currency notes, and illegal possession of a mineral.

Bail terms

The magistrate declined the prosecution’s request to detain the suspects for two more days and released them on bail. Shah, Wairimu and Muthoni were released on a Sh500,000 or a cash bail of Sh300,000, while Adede was released on a cash bail of Sh1 million.