NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Sh2 billion fake cash suspects deny charges, released on bail

Nancy Gitonga March 27, 2019
2,421 Less than a minute
Adede, Ahmed Shah.

Four suspects in the Sh2 billion fake  currency found in a deposit box at Barclays Bank’s Queensway branch yesterday denied charges at a Nairobi court.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, former Ragwe constituency MP aspirant Erick Adede, Ahmed Shah, Irene Wairimu and Elizabeth Muthoni pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud and being in possession of papers intended to resemble and pass as currency notes, and illegal possession of a mineral.

Bail terms

The magistrate declined the prosecution’s request to detain the suspects for two more days and released them on bail. Shah, Wairimu and Muthoni were released on a Sh500,000 or a cash bail of Sh300,000, while Adede was released on a cash bail of Sh1 million.

Show More

Related Articles

March 27, 2019
2,493

Teams spruce up for Tokyo Olympics qualifier

March 27, 2019
2,556

Ouko questions value of medical equipment lease

March 27, 2019
2,537

Bail in Kimani murder put off

March 27, 2019
2,561

Why Tabichi won’t jet back with Sh100m yet