Stop delocalisation plan, teachers unions demand

Teachers’ unions yesterday asked the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to immediately stop the implementation of delocalisation policy, saying it was punitive to teachers.

They cited financial difficulties, harsh living conditions and separation of families as some of the reasons the policy should be shelved.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (Kuppet) leaders said they were not consulted before the policy was effected.

MPs in union

They were speaking yesterday when they presented their views to the National Assembly’s Education Committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion (Nominated) and Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) are members of the committee.

MPs, however, put the union leaders to task to explain why they were opposed to transfers yet it is provided for in the scheme of service. Knut assistant secretary general Clement Omollo said they were opposed to the way it was being implemented.

“We are not against transfers as stated in the code of regulations. It is the manner in which it is conducted. We have been bullied. Teachers are told to pick their letters and move without preparation,”said Omollo.

He said teachers who have appealed against their transfer have been threatened with sacking. The union leaders said the delocalisation policy did not consider teachers’ welfare.

They called for harmonisation of house allowances across the country to cater for teachers who have been subjected to harsh conditions and financial difficulties because of the transfers.

House allowance

“If teachers’ house allowances are harmonised, the noise about settling those who are delocalised will be minimised. As a union, we detest the categorisation of house allowances which is based on geography rather than job groups and grades. House allowance paid according to geography must change,” said Akelo Misori, the Kuppet secretary general.

The teachers’ concerns also include transfer of teachers who are close to retirement, well-performing administrators, teachers living with disability or those with chronic diseases.

Misori said delocalisation was not only slowing down service delivery but also contributing to teacher attrition.

and worsening shortages.

“We have carefully searched for the word “delocalisation” in official documents including TSC Act and the Code of Regulations and did not find it. What we see are reports and contestations about the policy, which this committee has now validated by calling for hearings on this policy,” Misori submitted.