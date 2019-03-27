Case against Mwilu malicious, lawyers say

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu yesterday told a five-judge Bench that criminal charges against her are motivated by malice.

Through her lawyers among them James Orengo, Okong’o Omogeni, Nelson Havi, Julie Soweto and John Khaminwa, she wants the charges against her declared unconstitutional, saying Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji is criminalising commercial dispute.

Failing to pay tax

Mwilu was arraigned last year and obtained an order to stop her prosecution at the High Court. She faces charges of abuse of office, accepting money in the form of a gift, failure to pay taxes and obtaining by false pretext security belonging to Imperial Bank, which was placed under receivership.

According to the charges, she gave herself Sh12 million between August 15, 2013 and October 23, 2015 at Imperial Bank headquarters in Westlands.

She is also accused of influencing the bank’s receiver manager to discharge two title deeds charged to the bank to obtain a Sh60 million loan.

The DCJ is also accused of failing to pay taxes amounting to Sh3.1 million for property she bought in Nairobi and forgery of a KRA stamp duty declaration. Her lawyers yesterday told Justices Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Chacha Mwita, Francis Tuiyot, and William Musyoka that Imperial Bank had not made any complaint and if there was any, there would have been a civil suit seeking to recover the debt.

No basis

Havi told the bench that the transaction between Mwilu and the bank commenced on August 15, 2013 when she made a request for a loan facility of Sh70 million intended to acquire a property.

According to Havi, it was a contractual matter between the Mwilu and the bank and therefore Directorate of Criminal Investigations was an intruder as he was never appointed to oversee commercial issues.

He added that there was no basis for charges to be preferred against the DCJ and that there was malice in arriving at the decision to prosecute her. The hearing continues today.