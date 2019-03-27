Senate to summon Maraga

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Senate committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights has resolved to summon Chief Justice David Maraga in 14 days over a backlog of cases at Makadara Law Courts.

Committee members under the chairmanship of Samson Cherargei made the resolution following shocking revelations by hundreds of remandees at Industrial Area GK Prison whose cases have dragged for months without allocation while others have been granted punitive bail terms against the law.

Judicial officers

“Within 14 days, we will invite Maraga and ask him why his officers are lax in their work and they are being paid. We want to know why Makadara is being cited for non-performance,” the chair said.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said it is disappointing that justice is only dispensed to the upper social class citizens while the poor languish in prisons due to laxity of Judicial officers.

He cited a recent case of a man convicted for alleged defilement of his daughter who has since confessed to have been unduly influenced to falsify the claims by the mother.