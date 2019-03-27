Missionaries to undergo vetting before licensing

Mwai Mercy @wangumarci

The government yesterday said it would start conducting security checks on all missionaries and religious institutions that have set up base in the country.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Interior Patrick ole Ntutu and Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa told a House committee that such checks on religious or charitable institutions that fall under cluster one were overlooked in the past as the government only issued them with permits.

Ntutu said 35,413 foreigners have been given permits to work in the country. Appearing before the Labour and Social Welfare committee, Kihalangwa and Ntutu told the committee the government is working to weed out illegal business in the country.

At the same time, Kihalangwa defended the introduction of the National Integrated Identity Management Information System (NIIMS) that will see each Kenyan getting a Huduma Namba, saying it will help to establish the exact number of foreigners in the country.

“We expect there is going to be clearance from the applicant’s country which we will consider before issuing permits from now on,” Kihalangwa said.

The sentiments comes a week after a court ordered closure of Martyrs of Uganda Children’s home that housed 39 boys and included a primary school wing following allegations that nine boys were sodomised by a cook at the institution.

At the same time, an American couple on a missionary expedition to provide family care to orphans and other was accused of defiling orphans in Bomet county.

.