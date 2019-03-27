Kiunjuri, Munya grilled over dams as arrests beckon

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet secretary Peter Munya and his Agriculture counterpart Mwangi Kiunjuri were yesterday grilled by Serious Crime Unit as possible arrests and prosecutions beckon.

It also emerged that the main architects of the Kimwarer and Arror multi-purpose dams scandal have engineered the transfer of millions of shillings from a Nairobi-based bank to South Africa and Dubai.

Investigators are seeing the move as a scheme to save the cash from possible freezing and as evidence of money laundering.

Detectives have reportedly traced the money as part of the payment made in Italy, then re-routed back.

About Sh300 million and another transaction of Sh150 million was made from Nairobi to Dubai and South Africa, respectively.

Yesterday was the second time the Agriculture CS was being grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road, Nairobi.

Munya was questioned on what transpired when he served as the East Africa Community CS and the dams project were under his docket.

Impeccable police sources, divulged that Kiunjuri exonerated himself from blame saying procurement for the two dams was already complete by the time he got to Devolution ministry. “They have given their side of the story. Going forward, we will interrogate some Principal Secretaries,” a senior detective said.

Frantic calls

Investigators are also following leads that senior politicians made frantic phone calls to senior officers at the National Treasury to fast-track the controversial payments.

The investigation is being carried out by a multi-agency team relying on mutual legal assistance from Italy, United Kingdom and Spain.

Kiunjuri left Mazingira House earlier in the day but Munya’s grilling went on until late evening.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has already submitted some files to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for review.

Additionally, former Attorney General Githu Muigai recorded a stament at the DCI last Friday based on the advisory he gave in the deal.

As the then Principal Government Legal Advisor, Githu outlawed inking of any commitment to the shady deal between Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and the bankrupt Italian based firm, CMC Di Ravenna.

Since the payments were made, the supposed dam construction sites remains largely a grazing ground without any activity on site.

According to KVDA records, Arror and Kimwarer dams were to occupy 8,000 acres of land. KVDA said they had acquired 400 hectares of forestland from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) in exchange for 570 hectares of private land, an assertion KFS board dismissed in a formal board resolution.