National Bank issues profit warning

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has said it expects to post at least 25 per cent lower earnings for the year ending December 2018 than the previous year.

This is the second bank and the fifth listed company to issue profit warning for the period after Housing Finance.

Other Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed companies which have issued profit warning include Kenya Reinsurance Corporation, Bamburi and Sameer Africa Plc. The cause of decline in profits varies but the underlying issue is the interest rate capping. NBK posted a pre – tax profit of Sh785 million for the period ending December 31, 2017.

During the period the bank’s net interest income dropped by 14 per cent from Sh7.7 billion to Sh6.7 billion reported in 2016, mainly due to interest rate capping.

However, it received a boost by an increase in interest earned from government securities and improved funding mix which reduced interest expense by Sh0.9 billion.

The bank’s warning released by NSE yesterday said earnings will be lower by at least 25 per cent. “NBK’s earnings for the period ended December 31, 2018 will be at least 25 per cent lower than that reported in the year ended December 31, 2017,” the warning states.

The bank identified some of the factors behind the expected low earnings higher loan impairment charges and a one-off restructuring cost (voluntary early retirement programme) as part of wider business alignment.