Equity net profit rises to Sh19.8b

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Growth in investments in government securities and growth in fees and commissions boosted Equity Bank Group Plc’s net profit to Sh19.8 billion for the period ending December 31, 2018 compared to Sh18.9 billion reported in a similar period in 2017.

The group’s net loans increased from Sh279.1 billion on December 31, 2017 to Sh297.2 billion for the period ending December 31, 2018. During the same period, the group’s deposits increased from Sh373.1 billion on December 31, 2017 to Sh422.8 billion on December 31, 2018.

Equity Bank Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr James Mwangi, said the profitability was as a result of the business model and strategy the group launched two years ago.

He said the group’s pursuit of the 2.1 business model and strategy also contributed to the earnings by creating resilience and managing headwinds of interest rate capping and challenging environment.

The group, Mwangi said registered a 38 per cent of total income contribution from diversified non-funded income streams. He added that the strategy on non-funded income is building momentum across all the streams.

He said the group’s gross merchant commission grew at 30 per cent to Sh2.043 billion up from Sh1.576 billion while fees and commissions from diaspora remittances grew to Sh751 million up from Sh279 million.

However, trade and finance fees and commission grew by 20 per cent to reach Sh1.542 billion up from Sh1.284 billion, SWIFT and Real-time gross settlement (RTGS) income grew by 26 per cent while bond trading income grew by 43 per cent.

Diaspora banking

Mwangi said Fintech and digitisation has contributed to the rapid growth of merchant banking and diaspora banking.

While the cost structure of the bank has seen total cost grow by only one per cent as a result of a shift of the business model from the fixed cost structure to variable cost three-party infrastructure and self-service model.

Following the performance, Mwangi said that the board has recommended a Sh2 first and final dividend per ordinary share of Sh0.50 for the full year ended December 31, 2018, pending approval by shareholders.