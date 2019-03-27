Saccos under attack as fraudsters milk savings

Siphoning of members’ funds through dubious transactions threatens to bring sector to its knees

Fred Aminga @faminga

Multi-billion-shilling scams wrecking havoc to Kenya’s iconic Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) could turn into an economic disaster if left unchecked.

The depth of the scam has brought the goose home as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the State Department of Cooperatives start a lifestyle audit on owners and managers.

“We will give you the tips on how to conduct basic lifestyle audits. We will tell you what you need to monitor the top management so that you can raise the red flag at an early stage” said EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak, adding that he will help in asset tracing and recovery from those caught with unexplained wealth.

This will see institutions and personnel culpable of unethical conduct face prosecution.

Business Hub can reveal that blatant fraud and bad investments coupled with a goof in law played a major role in tipping things in the erstwhile vibrant sector.

Celebrated for a long time as home of affordable loans, Saccos continue to fast track mobilisation of savings and advancement of credit facilities.

Mainstream banks

The sector beat mainstream banks with better returns on savings, as well as greater access to credit, as capping of interest rates harangued mainstream banking sector.

But all these gains could be eroded through impunity as lack of stringent prudential rules as outlined by the co-operative movement start to bite.

Unfortunately, the stakes are high, and if distabilised, the knock-on effect will be major with negative impact on the economy. Collectively, the sector is estimated to control savings in excess of Sh500 billion, an asset base of more than Sh694 billion and over 10 million savers. The sector employs more than 500,000 Kenyans and in 2017 alone contributed 5.72 per cent of Kenya’s nominal gross domestic product.

With the EACC, the Commissioner of Cooperatives and the Cooperative Alliance of Kenya (CAK) warning Kenyas to be on the lookout for telltale signs before joining saccos.

Falsification of financial statements is among the major scams used to kick out of the window ethos of accountability, transparency and good governance under cooperatives.

Acquisition of assets and procuring of services with some saccos borrowing huge amounts of money for non-core business as management ends up misappropriating funds has been a gaping hole for siphoning cash.

Corruption cases have hit the high heavens while regulatory authorities look without much ado as whistle blowers are either sacked or ejected from boards. None of those individuals found culpable or implicated in the looting or running down saccos have been prosecuted.

The Commissioner for Co-operatives removed the entire board of Stima Investment Co-operative Sacco after a forensic audit revealed massive fraud exposing members to possible losses exceeding Sh0.5 billion. Court filings indicate widespread mismanagement of funds at Stima Investment, an arm of Stima Sacco.

Earlier Mwalimu National Sacco, spent $20.4 million (Sh2 billion) in 2015 for 75 per cent stake in Equatorial Commercial Bank, which was even then a struggling Tier Three lender. This deal went ahead despite resistance. The books went on to dip to just a fifth of that amount in what industry players consider a systemic deal syphoning cash from the Sacco.

An audit latter revealed losses of more than Sh0.5 billion in suspected fraudulent dealings, bad investments and “creative accounting” as the society struggled to service a loan from a commercial bank to finance a members’ housing project.

Good Life Sacco Society Ltd which got liquidated in October 2018 after an audit by the Co-operatives ministry revealed that it had breached all regulations on handling member funds. The sacco had collected in excess of Sh1 billion from branches in Nairobi, Eldoret, Thika, Nyeri, Nyahururu and Nakuru. Its licence was cancelled and former members got invited to file claims after the sacco was liquidated.

Unregistered entities

Recently Bishop David Ngari also known as Gakuyo who operates Ekeza Sacco found himself in trouble with ongoing investigations over alleged fraudulent transfers of more than Sh1 billion to his personal accounts and investments. The founder of Calvary Chosen Centre is said to have entangled a sister company Gakuyo Real Estate with Ekeza but failed to abide by cooperative movement norms including regulatory body Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) by operating in three other counties despite receiving authorisation to only work in Nairobi.

Leveraging in systemic weaknesses in law has made greedy operators put billions of shillings of members savings at stake.

CAK says some of these Saccos are registered in Nairobi but they operate in various other counties making it difficult to conduct due deligence.

With only 175 saccos currently being regulated by Sasra, and with more than 50,000 not under her direct supervision, trouble is imminent.

Furthermore, after devolution, the Cooperative Act CAP 490 which was hitherto supreme with powers vested on the commissioner for cooperatives, weakened their role as the authority to supervise, audit and make inquiries within the movement.

These powers have been haphazardly scattered to the 47 counties and bestowed upon various County Executive Committees (CECs) most of whom were not conversant with cooperative issues. CAK executive director Daniel Marube said the few employees were left to answer to the CECs but who do not undertake direct supervision and audits.

“These officers basically report to county governments which are not prepared both financially, legally and technically to mid wife cooperative operations,” he said, adding that without direct supervision as it were, the commissioner for cooperative cannot manage activities at the grassroots.

The tell tale signs are already out there with several saccos on the cusp of losing out to individuals who have learnt the loopholes they can use to tap members’ savings.

Marube says that Saccos and members must now seek the right information and guidance before investing in majority of the avenues to avoid losing their life savings to conniving professional con artists eying saccos’ billions.

As things stand, with fear from some members, coupled with lack of access to national financial structures, things look tight for Saccos going forward if nothing changes.