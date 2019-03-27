Why CAK plans to ‘set a thief to catch a thief’

Fred Aminga @faminga

Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) is banking on whistle-blowers to curb cartelism in various sectors of the economy.

The agency plans to be lenient to persons who will provide it with information leading to exposure of groups that fix prices of commodities.

Under the new leniency programme, which offers full or partial immunity to entities found to be involve in cartel-like conduct – if they act as whistle-blowers – the authority hopes to deal a blow to competitors sharing price sensitive information.

To allow effective competition in the country, CAK also expects the move to help stop groups that decide to allocate market territories depending on suppliers, customers or goods.

The watchdog estimates that eliminating practices termed as Restrictive Trade Practices would grow the economy by between three per cent and 13 per cent over seven years.

Covert move

Wang’ombe Kariuki, CAK director general says the covert move which is a common practice by competition regulators globally has helped reduce cartel-like behaviour elsewhere. Leniency programmes, he adds, are an effective way of destabilising cartel-like behaviour by giving a window to businesses that want to exit the relationship to do so.

“Cartel-like conducts are very enticing since lessened competition among competitors reduces the need or incentive to invest in the business while maximising profits,” he says.

In Kenya, cartel-like behaviour has in the past been noted in the retail, cement, insurance, advertising and agriculture sectors. Companies found culpable can be fined up to 10 per cent of gross annual sales for the preceding year and their top officials face a five-year imprisonment.