Uhuru announces Sh3b boost for coffee farmers

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday announced a raft of reform measures aimed at reviving the coffee sub-sector.

He said from July, farmers from across the country will access payments from a Sh3 billion cherry advance revolving fund to assist them finance harvesting of their crop.

“All coffee farmers across the country will be able to access the cherry advance at a modest interest rate of three per cent per annum.,” said the President when he opened the 124th session of the International Coffee Council at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Transaction costs

Uhuru said the allocation of the fund is part of the actions the government is undertaking to revive the struggling coffee sub-sector. “The agenda is designed to boost production, reduce the cost of processing and milling as well as transaction costs at the auction market,” he said.

Lack of finance is a major challenge facing the majority of farmers in the country which leads to losses at the farm level. The President restated that the reform programme is geared towards repositioning coffee as a credible vehicle to advance rural development and wealth creation.

“We have embarked on a comprehensive reform agenda in the sub-sector as part of reversing the negative trends and thus expand benefiting opportunities to the farmers,” said the President.

Key changes being fast-tracked include rehabilitation of 500 pulping stations in 31 counties and ensuring farmers access adequate resilient planting materials. As part of ensuring corporate governance in all the co-operative societies, Uhuru confirmed that the department of co-operatives is spearheading a new legal framework.

Coffee co-operatives, he said, will be required to present audited annual reports to the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary within six months of every calendar year, with a simultaneous release to the entire membership of the respective society and the public.

“The inaugural audits under the forthcoming enhanced regulatory framework will cover the calendar year 2019, and shall be submitted by all co-operatives on or before December 31, 2019,” said the Head of State.

Local production, he said has over the years continued to decline, a situation intensified by a number of factors. However, he acknowledged the excellent performance of Kenya coffee at the international market where it has always attracted premium prices. Kenya is globally reputed for production of fine Arabica coffee that has high flavour and pleasant aroma.