China, France to forge high-level ties

Paris, Tuesday

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron have agreed to carry forward the high-level ties between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to forge a more solid, stable and vibrant China-France comprehensive strategic partnership on a new starting point in history.

The consensus was reached during the talks between Xi and Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Xi said great changes have taken place in the international situation, but the China-France relations have always kept developing on a high level and in a sound and stable way.

He said since Macron took office, the bilateral ties have reached a new high in less than two years, with new outcomes achieved.

This year is of special commemorative significance, as it marks the 55th anniversary of China-France diplomatic ties, the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Work-Study Movement in France, and also the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. “Knowing the past can help people judge today and move on better,” he said.

The world is undergoing major changes rarely seen in a century, and humanity stands at a crossroads, and for China, France and Europe, they also come to a critical stage of development, the Chinese president said. — Xinhua