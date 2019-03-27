Hunger bites residents of Kwale county

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Residents of Kwale county are appealing for urgent food aid following crop failure. Areas worst hit include Kifyonzo, Gulanze, Ndavaya and Mwandimu villages where some residents have started moving livestock to Vanga near Tanzania, in search of water and pasture.

Governor Salim Mvurya said due to failed rains, there was no sustainable harvest for residents.

Supply water

“We have alerted the National government because if the situation persists, more families will have nothing to eat in the coming days,” he said.

Speaking in Kinango on Monday, Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the government had embarked on a food distribution programme to avert deaths.

During a tour of Gulanze, he commissioned distribution of relief food where hundreds of residents received their rations.

Residents also appealed to the government to supply drinking water. They said they are sharing water pans with livestock exposing them to waterborne diseases.

Gulanze assistant commissioner Mike Nakure said most the water pans, locally known as mitsara, have dried up.

Denounce report

“Normally, residents rely on mitsara for their livestock but now they are forced to drink the smae water. Most of them have also dried up,” he said.

Kwale county is among 13 most affected by the ongoing drought.

Wamalwa, however, said unlike 2017, where drought struck the nation at a time when the country had no food reserve, the current situation has only affected a few counties where relief is being distributed.

Without giving names, Wamalwa said nobody should speak on behalf of the government purporting to be appealing for food aid.

His remarks follow an appeal by the Kenya Red Cross Society to Kenyans to help raise food aid for communities affected by drought.

Meanwhile, a technical working committee on drought in Isiolo county has denounced as alarmist a report claiming that 72 per cent of the residents are in need of relief food.