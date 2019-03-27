Rid police service of rogue officers

It is a new dawn in the sphere of security as a new team takes charge at the National Police Service Commission, a new Inspector General and a no-nonsense Cabinet secretary in charge.

There is guarded optimism reflected in the accolades on the IG nominee Hillary Mutyambai described as an effective operator who is reform-minded and enjoys respect of peers and juniors.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has earned Kenyans respect with his unflinching conviction as he goes all out to fight corruption.

In the 100,000-member strong service, there are tens of thousands of officers who are doing the service proud by giving it their all and living up to police motto of Utumishi kwa Wote (service to all).

But policing and crime detection have many challenges. There are many issues that cause police apprehensions and possible disposition to crime. Unfair promotions, suspect transfers, disputes over allowances, assignments to specific destinations and lack of incentives officers feel they are entitled to.

But glaring integrity deficits have been blamed for the recent spike in numbers of rogue officers. Of course, the notoriety of police topping the roll of dishonour when it comes to taking bribes remains.

That some elements within the service have criminal inclinations is not exactly new. What is alarming is the escalating incidents of police, including those within the bracket of chief inspectors and inspectors’ involvement in gun-running, murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion and drug trafficking among a litany of serious crimes.

The figures are spine-chilling. Between December last year and this month, more 100 officers have either been arrested or prosecuted for one serious crime or the other.

This is the profile of growing list of police officers that have turned rogue and present a new headache to the new team that must come out resolutely to arrest the trend. Some of the criminal elements on interdiction and with pending court cases are still committing crimes.

We hope the newly-created unit to deal expressly with rogue officers and police misconduct whose mandate is to investigate complaints against the police, promote uniform standards of discipline, investigate and recommend appropriate action against officers found to have engaged in unlawful conduct will check the menace of rogue officers.