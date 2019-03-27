DCI, EACC share anti-graft mandate

Edward Kahuthia

Politicians have recently demanded that corruption investigations be carried out by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and not the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Some contend that such investigations are a preserve of EACC as an independent constitutional commission while others argue that EACC has better institutional capacity to undertake the investigations.

A plain reading of the Constitution suggests that the DCI and EACC have concurrent mandate to investigate corruption matters. Article 244 (b) mandates the National Police Service (NPS )to “prevent corruption and promote and practice transparency and accountability”.

The DCI is established under section 28 of the National Police Service Act and it is under the command and control of the Inspector General (IG) of NPS. Functions of the DCI as outlined in section 35 of this Act include undertaking investigations on serious crimes such as money laundering and economic crimes.

If the Constitution mandates the DCI to “prevent corruption” it follows that investigating possible corrupt acts falls within its mandate. Therefore, interpretation of any Act of Parliament — including Acts detailing the functions of EACC — to suggest that the DCI has no role in investigating corruption can only mean that such Acts are unconstitutional.

The EACC is mandated to investigate corruption and economic crimes and this springs from article 79 of the Constitution that obligates Parliament to enact legislation to establish EACC to ensure compliance with and enforcement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

EACC’s investigative role is defined at section 11(1)(d) of the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission Act providing that EACC shall investigate and recommend to the DPP the prosecution of any acts of corruption, bribery or economic crimes.

It is, therefore, apparent that the two institutions have both a constitutional and legislative basis to investigate graft. The mandate given to the DPP further buttresses this point.

Under article, 157(4) of the Constitution, the DPP has power to direct the IG to investigate any information or allegation of criminal conduct. It is not in doubt that corrupt acts are criminal in nature and, therefore, the DCI, which is under the direction, command of the IG, can rightly investigate corruption matters.

Away from legal technicalities on the mandate of the two institutions and beyond the rhetoric, Kenyans simply want results in the fight against corruption. We have witnessed in the past botched investigations on corruption because institutions mandated to hold corrupt individuals to account fail to coordinate and are preoccupied with turf wars. This has included the absurd, where EACC and DCI conduct parallel investigations on the same matter!

There is renewed hope, however, with institutions attempting a coherent approach to fighting graft. A case in point is the establishment of a multi-agency team to coordinate investigations and prosecution.

Momentum, therefore, should be towards more effective collaboration among institutions and not marking territory. Politicians are advised to let the DCI and EACC fight corruption because the law allows them to do so.

In the words of Chinua Achebe, let the kite perch and let the eagle perch too. If one says no to other, let his wing break! —The writer is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya —[email protected]