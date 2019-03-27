Mtwapa traders count losses after power ‘transformer fire’.

Property worth millions of shillings was yesterday destroyed after a fire razed three nightclubs and curio shops in Mtwapa area, Kilifi county.

Eyewitnesses claimed the 2am incident occurred after a power transformer burst into flames and fire spread to nearby Makuti-thatched roofs. No casualties were reported.

John Njoroge, manager of one of the affected properties, said his establishment lost about Sh15 million after its alcohol stock, music system and other infrastructure was destroyed by the fire.

Daniel Tumuke, who owns a wood carvings workshop in the area, said all his curios and woodcarvings worth about Sh3 million were destroyed.

Residents claimed Kilifi county fire engines failed to respond to their calls for help, forcing them to seek help from Mombasa fire department, which responded four hours later.

“By the time the fire engines came, there was nothing to salvage. We demand a fire engine at Mtwapa town,” said Dominic Abado, a resident.