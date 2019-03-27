My life’s fails and wins

Janet Benter ran away from home and got married at the age of 20. After a failed marriage, she went back home with two children. She shares her motherhood journey as well as raising a dyslexic child

Sylvia Wakhisi

Raising a child with special needs calls for a lot of patience, support and all the love that one can get. For such parents, there are hard days, but still there are beautiful, perfect moments that make the journey worth it.

Janet Benter knows this all too well. Her son Bruce Arnold is dyslexic. Dyslexia is a learning disability in reading. Children with dyslexia have trouble reading accurately and fluently. They may also have trouble with reading comprehension, spelling and writing.

Pressing on

“I learnt he is dyslexic when I took him to Kenya Institute of Special Education (Kise) for assessment. Due to his condition, he has been to so many schools. Sometimes I get tired of searching for a school that would accommodate him. But I still press on,” says Benter.

As a mother, she has fears. “He can’t read fluently. Sometimes I wonder how his future will be like, but as a Christian I know that God is in control,” she says.It has not been easy for Bruce too. “He is tall. So, his age mates wouldn’t understand how he is not able to read. And they would stigmatise him,” she says.

A month ago, he was dismissed from a vocational training institute where he was doing beadwork. “I believe he was unfairly dismissed. He can do everything on his own. Only that he can’t read. He also loves singing and taking pictures. So it’s now back to the drawing board as I think what I will do with him,” she says.

Benter recalls where it all started. She got married and eventually became a mother at the age of 20, a decision that didn’t augur well with her parents.

Failed marriage

“I was born in Changamwe, Mombasa county. At that time, my father was working in Mombasa, but he would later on move to Mumias to be close to his mother (my grandmother) since he was the only child. I, therefore, grew up in Mumias,” says Benter.

After high school, she left home without her parents’ knowledge and went to live with a cousin in Mombasa. “A year later, I met the father of my children and after dating for only one month, we moved in together. All this while my parents were not aware of where I was,” she recalls.

The marriage didn’t work. Benter would later show up home with her son who was then two years and pregnant with her second child. “My parents were not happy when I got married at an early age, hence when the marriage didn’t work out, they gladly welcomed me back home,” she says.

Like every determined and hardworking mother, Benter made the decision to dust off her past and raise her children.

She offers: “Motherhood has been challenging and at the same time an exciting and fulfilling experience. Just knowing that you have little humans that God gave you to take care of is amazing. My children are now teenagers and that comes with its own challenges, but God’s grace has been sufficient,” she says.

Basically, she has been a single mother for 12 years now. Her son, Bruce, is 15 years old, while her daughter Hope is 12. Becoming a single mother saw her make sacrifices and tough decisions for the well being of her children.

“I had to find a balance between career and family. At first, it was tough because I was employed and my children attended a day school. I would leave the house early in the morning and come back late, hence we didn’t get to spend much time together,” she says.

Work and family

It is this experience that saw her make the decision of enrolling them to a boarding school four years ago. “I enrolled them in a boarding school and started my own business. I am the CEO of Jaybee De’ core Agencies, a business that focuses on interior design. But now Bruce is back from boarding school,” explains Benter.

She offers: “My schedule is now more flexible. I am able to plan my time well and during school holidays I work from home and rarely leave the house so that I bond and spend quality time with my children. We love to watch movies and listen to music as we dance together. Every month, I travel to visit them at school.”

Teaching her children to love God, love one another, respect other people whether young or old are just some of the parenting tips she has employed. “I am also raising them the way my parents did. We all do house chores and I’m currently teaching them how to cook. Boarding school has also made them more independent. Children should not be spoilt too much, but should be taught to work hard from an early age,” she says.