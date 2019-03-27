Broke or stable, what’s your choice?

It’s the 21st century—where we have a generation of women who would rather have a sponsor than be with a broke young man. They want the glitz and glamour that comes with having money, but are not willing to climb the ladder with their partners and create the wealth together. But is building a fortune together worth it?

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

When looking for The One, singles have a long checklist. Top on the list is material possession. Is he financially stable? Tick. Does he have a stable career? Tick. Does he have a house, a car or a plot? Tick. But according to Mugure Njendu, millennials are ticking the wrong boxes.

“There are better things to check,” she said during the recent Dada Sphere event. And as she was winding up her topic on having the right priorities, she observed that, visionary, protective, proactive and leadership, among other qualities, are the boxes women should be ticking.

It has been an ongoing debate— do you settle with a man who has everything, or you get a broke, ambitious man and accumulate wealth together? Mary Mwangi, proprietor and managing director of Double M Express Connections, says she doesn’t regret starting from the bottom together with her late husband.

From one matatu to an empire

“When we started out in the 80s, I was the tout while my late husband, Mwangi Mugo was the driver of the matatu that plied along Nyeri-Nairobi route,” she recalls. They heavily invested in their business and their hardwork soon paid off. Mary now manages the Double M Empire with over 100 buses under her belt. “It is much sweeter to get wealth together, provided you have the right partner in tow,” she smiles.

“Today, girls want fruits even before a plant has germinated and that is no way to go about building a fortune,” she adds.

While this school of thought worked for Mary Mwangi, others such as Peter Wambua sing a different song. “We started out with nothing indeed and built our trade because we were both entrepreneurs. Life was good,” beams the divorcee. With time, he noticed his wife started to change.

“We were living the life we both dreamt of, but somewhere along the lines, she changed. When our business hit rock bottom, so did our marriage,” he says. His wife would pick unnecessary fights, neglect her duties at home and consequently, frustrate him. “Money had changed her. Her relations even with other people had changed. We called it quits. We split our wealth,” he cites.

Not a uniting factor

Hellen Ngunyi, a counselling psychologist, says that when money is the basis of a relationship, it is doomed to fail. “Money, indeed, reveals one’s true self and whether you acquire it together or come into a union already self-made, the tough times would tell you what kind of partner you settled down with,” she says.

Money should not be a uniting factor. “What happens is that couples are intentional about building wealth together and indeed get that job done, but then assume the relationship will turn out fine without working on it. They need to also be intentional about building their relationship because true friendship would stand even in the absence or abundance of money,” she says.

Hellen argues that when money is taken away, a marriage may easily crumble regardless of coming into the union while both of you are well-off or starting out. “Money will reveal true character,” she says.

A lot of the times, Hellen says, people stay in unions because of money and they do not even know it.

‘We will not feed on love or love won’t pay the bills,’ is a common phrase used by millennials. Barnabas Achoki, a relationship and family coach, says building a home with a self-made man instead of accumulating wealth together is not entirely wrong, but even then, men should be wary of women. “Some girls will latch onto you because of what you have as opposed to who you are. And the women equally should be cautious and ensure that these self-made men are willing to love them the way they are,” he says.

Empowered women

The spouse who has money may turn out to be manipulative and controlling. “It doesn’t matter who you end up with— whether he has money or not. It depends with his character. This is why women should empower themselves first before entering marriage,” he advises.

Even then, Achoki warns that couples should trust one another. “It does not mean every other couple should accumulate wealth together. We know of cases where couples build each other up and later on, one takes off. Life has a way of re writing scripts because people change,” he says.