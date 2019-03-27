For motherhood, women will try anything.

Stigma and desperation associated with childlessness have driven women to murky waters as they do whatever they can to hold babies in their arms

Wambui Virginia @virgie_wambui

It’s usually great news when a woman who has been trying to get pregnant for years finally conceives. In African societies, it is expected that a couple gets children soon after they marry. Unfortunately, when this does not happen, the backlash from the family and society is piercing.

Debra Johnson, married for eight years, was ready to be a mother two years into her marriage. Two years later, she still was not successful and her family had started side-eyeing her. Friends recommended all types of fertility experts, but it was futile. At some point, she considered In Vitro Fertilisation, but the procedure was quite pricey for her.

Johnson underwent quite a number of procedures that have become the norm for women who experience problems conceiving, including transvaginal scan to check her womb for fibroids and a Hysterosalpingography (HSG) test, where dye is injected into her fallopian tubes to see if they were blocked, but everything was okay. It was only then that someone suggested testing her husband, but he was also found to be okay.

She then joined a group called Waiting Wombs, an online platform where members talk and encourage each other. Johnson is still determined to be a mother.

So to what lengths have some women gone to in order to conceive?

Esther Thuo, also keen to get pregnant as soon as possible, came across a banana concoction recipe in one of the fertility groups online. “I followed the process and after taking it, I had severe diarrhoea, so I stopped. It did not work despite the wonderful testimonials I had read,” she says of the concoction consisting different foods a woman should take when ovulating such as bicarbonate of soda, milk, two raw eggs and ripe bananas.

Another odd method is the use of honey. Women are advised to not only consume it but also use it as a vaginal application, which is believed to help with the blood flow and enhance fertility. This has not been medically proven to be true.

Joyce Njeri, in her many attempts to get pregnant, had read that eating pineapple sticks when ovulating would make her pregnant faster. She knew that this might fail, but would not cause her harm, so she snacked on lots of pineapples everyday.

Desperate to try anything, Milka Kamanu’s friend insisted she tries egg white as a lubricant. Kamanu describes it as the most disgusting thing she ever did. It made her husband gag: the slimness, stickiness and the egg odour were just unbearable.

In other parts of Africa, women go to the extent of drinking a mixture of baboon urine and local herbs, which they believe boosts fertility. Others opt to use various leaves to make a concoction used when taking a bath.

Experts are, however, quick to warn women away from using these untested solutions to fertility problems.

“To say it’s okay or to recommend something that’s not scientifically proven is wrong,” says Dr Kireki Omanwa, a fertility specialist.

He adds that some of these concoctions believed to be true or claimed to be successful end up doing more than good.

He, instead, urges everyone to seek medical attention since fertility issues are medical and can be treated, and when they cannot, safe and medically proven alternatives could be recommended for the couple.