Kadenge: Legend on the pitch and at home

Kenya has produced many acclaimed footballers, but Joe Kadenge is arguably among Kenya’s finest. However, in the recent past, the 83-year-old has been in and out of hospital. We caught up with his brother, John

Anzrah, a four time Olympian who tells us more about Joe, the family’s pillar

Peter Sagini and Alfred Wanjohi @PeopleDailyKe

Recently, Joe Kadenge suffered a stroke and was admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

How is he faring on?

Joe has been diabetic for a while now. But his doctor can give out details of his illness. Recently, he was moved from High Dependency Unit to the general ward and hopefully, he will get well.

The stroke is said to have been triggered by the death of his daughter, Eva, which happened in USA in February this year. It must have been a blow to him. Sure. His daughter’s death worsened his health.

How is the family coping?

It’s been a difficult moment for us. He is the family’s father. Our father died a long time ago and since then, Joe has been taking care of us as a brother and father. He is a football legend. Does the family feel that Kenya has celebrated him? He was a great footballer and earned great respect and love from everyone. That way, we feel he has been celebrated as a legend.

What support if any has he received probably from the government, political leaders or Football Kenya Federation (FKF), especially during his hospitalisation?

I would not comment on this. What is there for him to show for his expansive career in football? In those days, sports had no monetary value.

They played for passion and creating one’s brand. If they were well paid, many players would be rich today.

What are Kadenge’s strengths and weakness, especially on the pitch?

His greatest strength was his ability to hold and possess the ball without losing it to the opponent. He rose to fame for scoring numerous goals for his team. As for his weakness, he hardly passed the ball to other players and maybe, they would have scored more goals if he would have released the ball earlier to his teammates.

In a few words, how would you describe Kadenge?

He is our eldest brother in a family of six. He was born in 1935 in Soliani, a small village in Gisimbai location, Vihiga county. He is a sports fanatic, especially football. He loves watching football matches at home. He is determined in nurturing talent as almost everyone in his family is a sports person.

What is the most memorable moment you’ve had with your brother?

Growing up, I lived with him in Kakamega and by then, he was playing for the Ministry of Water team before moving to Nairobi. He had two children by then Francis and Grace Kadenge. Yet he always treated me like I was his firstborn child. Some people even believed I was Joe’s eldest son. That gave me a great feeling and I have since seen him as a father. Does “Kadenge na mpira” still have his playing kits? Yes, I think his playing kits are still in store at his home back in South B, Nairobi.

What has he been doing since his retirement in 1970?

He is a sports fanatic and even after retiring, he still went on to coach young players. He has also been working as a taxi driver.

What stands out about your Kadenge?

I wouldn’t say he is a great businessman. But his love for football is on another level. If you want to chat with Joe, talk about soccer and you would be good friends, talk of politics or business and he quickly switches back to soccer. When I’m with him we chat little on matters athletics because I am an Olympics fan, but we dwell most on soccer. Oh. You are a four time Olympian.

Tell us more about yourself.

I participated in Olympics and also later ventured into coaching since 1992. My greatest achievement was in 1982, when I got my first Olympic honour in a four by 400 relay in Brisbane, Australia winning a bronze medal. Among my children, there are those who have taken into sports. My daughter, Doreen Anzrah was an athlete during her heydays and played hockey for the national team while my son Edson Anzrah played for Post Office Football Club.

How do you spend your free time?

I love athletics, therefore, during my free time, I read athletics books and watch athletic and boxing on sports channels. I also love travelling. Playing with children is also interesting to me.

What about Joe?

He is a social man and loves meeting people. We sometimes spend time together at his home, I am an Arsenal fan and he is a Manchester United fan, so we debate and argue about the two clubs. It’s always a great feeling for us.

Tell us about Kadenge’s family.

Joe is a polygamous man. He has two wives, his first wife is Mabel Kadenge and his second wife is Mary Kadenge. Rodgers, Evans, Oscar, Henry, Beatrice, Susan, the late Francis and the Late Eva are his children. Several of his children took up after his love for football. As the common saying goes, an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Some of his children followed in his footsteps in the sporting career.

His late son, Francis Kadenge rose to be a top player in the 1980s. He played for AFC leopards from 1981-1983. The former Harambee Stars player was a winger and was well known with his terrific right foot shoot. He also had pace and endurance.

Oscar Kadenge used to play for AFC Leopards and Uganda’s Sports Villa Football Club. Rodgers Kadenge played for Utalii and was once a star player during Kadenge Cup tournament. Evans Kadenge played for Nzoia Football club and later became the football manager of the same club to date.