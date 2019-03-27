Knocking out gender inequality

Nairobi’s Eastlands area is known for anything but an easy life. From crime to gender inequality, the place is awash with bold harshness in every sense. However, one man, who never shies away from a challenge, strives to make a difference in the community

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kariobangi North native, Alfred Analo, is a fellow on a mission and a noble one. Given his experience in the tough surrounding, “Priest’’ as he is famously known, sought out to bring a sense of hope and belonging to the women.

In 2006, he formed Box Girls Kenya, an initiative to empower women and girls through boxing. He wanted to address the challenges many girls face in the informal settlements of Kariobangi, Mathare, Korogocho, Huruma and Kayole.

Box Girls Kenya started off when two young girls, after watching Priest training some boys at the Kariobangi social hall, expressed their interest in learning how to box. Priest overheard them and asked them to join the team, which eventually grew to a space where women and girls felt safe and empowered.

“It was difficult, but over time, we are gaining miles. This initiative has brought a smile to a majority of our girls,’’ says the 42-year-old coach and former boxer.

The programme has over 1,000 regular members aged between seven and 23, mainly in Nairobi. It is also running in Kisii and Kakamega counties as a school outreach project.

Moral support

‘’We are seriously involving as many girls as possible by helping them to become more confident. A lot of help in terms of moral support has been forthcoming, which is great,’’ says Priest, adding that there have been numerous hindrances to the otherwise excellent and appreciative idea.

“We lack enough local funding support and also equipment to keep the momentum on a proper level,’’ he adds.

Fortunately, the hindrances have not halted the benefits and positive changes arising from the programme.

‘’It is a nice thing to see leadership qualities propping up in the younger folks involved in this programme. Boxing has brought about discipline and order in the girls,’’ enthuses Priest.

Over the years, he has managed to mould a good crop of female boxers who have represented the country in some top events locally and internationally. Some of the big shots he has been associated with include Elizabeth Andiego, the first woman to represent Kenya in boxing for the Olympic Games (2012), Sarah Achieng’, Jane Night and Christine Chisoka, who have glowed in the limelight.

Poor structures

His major issue, however, is the lack of tournaments for the girls—something he attributes to unscrupulous brokers, conflict of interest, lack of sponsorship, poor structures and unavailability of a women’s league. He reckons the only way to get the lull off is to ensure women are accorded the right to management, training, judging and officiating so that there is a level playing field.

“Our body, Kenya Professional Boxing Commission, has an opportunity to address the many issues affecting the sport. The government also needs to support us in our endeavours,’’ he adds.

Besides training in boxing, the initiative also adopted an entrepreneurship programme called Dada Cash, which seeks to teach young women financial management. Boys aged between six and 17 are also involved in the organisation occasionally under the gender-education programme, which addresses gender-based violence.