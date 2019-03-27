Ten things men don’t owe women!

In a world where more and more women are calling out for gender equality, there are things expected from the opposite sex that are just untenable, writes Stephen Mbuthi

Mind reading

For all the talking women do, it is strange that when it comes to serious conversations, they will keep mum expecting you to understand telepathically whatever thoughts are rummaging through their pretty heads. A girl likes you, she will expect you to know, a girl hates you and she will expect you to know.

You ask if anything is the matter, they say everything’s fine and then get mad because you listened to their words rather than their mind. Simply say what you mean and mean what you say. It’s how humans have communicated since the dawn of time!

Personal photographer

The worst thing that modern technology has achieved is not nuclear bombs, but rather fitting cameras to phones. Not only are most modern women addicted to the attention they get from their followers on social media — with each like and comment boosting their already stratospheric egos — but they expect you (her man) to be the one taking the photos.

I have seen hapless men take photos of their lovers because she wants to advertise herself online and feed her loyal followers, oblivious of the fact that some guy will soon slide in her DM and undergarments as a result.

Great sex

Women will tactfully hide the number of past lovers they’ve had, plus the sex toys they use, conveniently ignoring the fact that regular use of an electric powered device will numb her most sensitive areas. It is hardly a coincidence that with few chaste women to speak of, there are hordes of women on social media berating men for underperforming in bed when the fault is their won.

Explanations

Where are you? Where were you? These are probably the most annoying questions ever asked of a grown man. It is like you are on a virtual leash and must ping your position to the mothership ever so often.

Women will want to know everything you are up to, not because they have any particular concern for your well-being, but because most women are inherently insecure. Men are not as talkative as women and constantly harassing us to open up is simply that, harassment.

Special treatment

Most modern women describe themselves as feminists and that they are fighting the patriarchy for whatever incoherent reason. While it is undeniable that there are women who have suffered under men, they are the exception not the rule.

But feminists will shriek at the top of their voices as if they were the ones slighted by men. Leading women made it in life since time immemorial not because they were women, but because they were driven and determined. Modern feminists are simply lazy and entitled, demanding both equal treatment and special treatment.

Compromise

Either gender has intrinsic natural obligations to each other and the world at large. For a man, this is protecting and providing for his family. There is no scenario that the world works without a man working, it never has and never will. It is unacceptable for a man to live at the expense of a woman.

If at some point one has to compromise their work life for the family, it has to be the woman. She should compromise her career if she has to. The natural duty of women above all else is to birth and raise the next generation. This is why they are fitted with the necessary infrastructure.

Hoodies

Save for the fashion-addicted metrosexual, a man can get by with two pairs of shoes, a pair of jeans, two T-shirts and their favourite hoodie. We hate any kind of shopping and have a functional approach to acquiring clothes.

It is absurd that an adult will dress inappropriately for the weather and then expect you to part with your favourite hoodie, never to be seen again. Since women insist on their dress their choice, men should follow suit. My hoodie, my choice.

Royal treatment

Scroll through most women’s social media pages and you will find that more and more of them refer to themselves as Queens. This is an absurd level of entitlement considering that most women today have morals and behaviour that would be deemed too crass by village women.

Dressing like a streetwalker, drinking like a sailor and expecting to be treated like royalty? No my dear, a queen is regal in dress and measured in behaviour. Behave like a queen to be treated like one.

Sperm donation

It is a disturbing trend where more and more women, as a result of financial freedom and not wanting to settle down, are now turning to using men as sperm donors.

Personally, I was once offered a contract that freed me of all fatherly responsibilities as long as I gave her a child. Women increasingly assume all they ever need is a child and that men are simply there to provide the genetic material.

Public seating

Ladies listen up very carefully. We were designed with our family jewels hanging out because they are best kept cool. It is scientifically proven that heat in that region causes low sperm count. It is, therefore, in our best interests to sit with legs wide apart. And either way, why are you complaining? A lady is supposed to sit with her legs together. Manspreading is a non-issue, get over it!