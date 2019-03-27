Brian Babu the fashion stylist behind most 254’s A-celebrities’ looks

Brian Babu is the fashion stylist behind most 254’s A-celebrities’ looks. He works with artistes such as Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Diamond Platnumz and Naiboi and he’s styling “Coke Studio Africa acts this season”. He gets candid with Alfayo Onyango

Kindly take us through your fashion journey. The journey began when I was a child of around eight years. The influence must have come from my mum who happens to be in the line of designing. I always used to put different outfits and clothes together and that made me the stylist that I am.

What is your most memorable fashion moment?

That must be Sauti Sol at the MTV MAMA awards 2016 in South Africa. They won the Best Group in Africa award after working for it for a long time. The velvet tuxedos they had on for the award ceremony and the glowing graffiti jackets during the performance were pretty cool and I was proud to be a part of it.

What’s a day in the life of Brian Babu?

It is unpredictable. My routine is usually gym, so I’m usually up by 4am and in the gym by 5am. Then varying with the commitments of the day, they are usually different and can be intense and some easy, or things could escalate quickly. However, I try to be in bed by 10pm.

What’s the difference between designing for yourself and others?

What I wear is for my comfort and aesthetic, whereas when I do it for others it is usually more tailored for them. For other people I do research; I dress them according to the theme and the backstory to why they chose me because I do my work using a lot of my emotions because of how passionate I am at styling.

What features in your range?

A limitless style. I experiment from street to high-end fashion. What would you do if you had all the money in the world? I’d provide education to the less fortunate and this is not just academic. I would love to give to the children knowledge and let them invest in themselves and into things they love. I would create spaces where people can explore themselves and their talent.

Who are your favourite international designers?

Kanye West because I find him interesting.

You believe one should wear?

I can’t limit people. People progress, so they should go with what suits them aesthetically because what I like today I may not like tomorrow, which is normal for a progressive human being. I’m less into trends and more into style.

Everyone should own?

Basics like a nice pair of jeans and T-shirts and nice shoes. Such things should be a staple in the closet and every person should own a nice jacket. Who would you most love to dress? Beyonce and Tinie Tempah. I love Beyonce drama; her theatric lifestyle is dope. I’ve always wanted to dress Tinie because I’m a huge fan, but I believe in right timing and following the process.

What would you be if you weren’t a designer?

I would be doing what I studied, Financial Economics. Or I’d be a hairdresser. Interesting right?

What are you wearing?

Full black. Head to toe monochrome and the shoes are low-cut Doctor Mertens. Your best fashion buy is? My collection of jackets and kimonos.

They cost a lot. Who’s your style icon?

Andre Leon Talley and Carl Lagerfeld. Simply iconic and timeless style. They make me want to look the same 20 years on; they remind me of longevity.

What’s your go-to accessory?

My Edward East London timepiece and Adele Dejak rings.

Where could you live in locally or internationally?

Locally, Kisumu because of the chill, and New York because of its industry vibe. Also Lagos; besides the food, the street culture is dope.

What’s your signature scent?

Dior Sauvage has been my go-to for long, but now I’m into Tom Ford. I’m currently experimenting and progressing.

Your fashion obsession is?

All-black.