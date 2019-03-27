Exploiting Africa’s resources at expense of biodiversity

Maxwell Gomera

In October, 2018, a court in South Africa overturned permission for an Indian-owned company to mine for coal in the protected Mabola wetlands. The same year, protests arose in Côte d’Ivoire at a gold mining company, with locals demanding more jobs and compensation for land destroyed.

Meanwhile, in Lamu, Kenya, a planned coal power plant in a pristine marine ecosystem sparked opposition. These are not random occurrences.

Across Africa, mining is destroying wildlife and nature at an alarming rate. Some 44 per cent of Africa’s major metal mines are inside or within 10km of a protected area, while in at least five countries, there has already been downgrading or downsizing of protected areas to allow mining development.

Africa is home to 30 per cent of the world’s mineral resources, including some of the largest deposits of oil, gas, diamonds, gold, coltan and bauxite. While mining has largely been associated with economic growth, the scale and impact of threats has increased.

As the race to extract Africa’s natural resources heats up, investments are fostering environmental degradation, with knock-on impacts for local people and other economic sectors. This problem arises partly because of skyrocketing demand from new players, such as China, as well as companies such as Tesla and Apple.

Meanwhile, demand for commodities that rely on Africa’s minerals is rapidly rising. Minerals frequently occur in areas of rich biodiversity, but mining activities often fail to take ecosystem services into account.

Win-win situation

Because these services are provided “free” through ecological processes, their value is disregarded. The resulting damage can be profound, with threats ranging from reduced crop yields to the extermination of species which support ecotourism.

Mining waste is polluting rivers and drinking water, while exposure to dust causes breathing and other health problems. Africa has significant development needs and the continent’s mineral resources should be used responsibly to finance them.

However, sustainable growth and poverty alleviation can only be achieved if nature is protected. One of the best ways of doing so is to place real value on its services.

Roughly 62 per cent of Africa’s poor rural population depends directly on wild nature and its services for their livelihoods.

The new era of expanded trade could still be a “win-win” situation for investors and for Africa – if African governments formally recognise the true value of nature. The South African ruling, which protected the interests of local people and of nature, is what the continent needs.

Ensuring that nature is protected while trade and the economy expand is ultimately more cost-effective than retrospective attempts to restore degraded natural assets.

As with other valued assets, governments need to protect and invest in nature, for its vital role sustaining social wellbeing and for nature’s value in itself.

To deliver this, African countries will need strong political leadership and support from their trade and investment partners. —Article first published by African Business Magazine