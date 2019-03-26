NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

Algeria army urges removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika

People Daily March 26, 2019
2,618 Less than a minute
President Abdelaziz Bouteflka of Algeria. Photo/Courtesy

Algeria’s army chief of staff has demanded President Abdelaziz Bouteflika be declared unfit to rule after weeks of protests against him.

“We must find a way out of this crisis immediately, within the constitutional framework,” Lt Gen Ahmed Gaed Salah said in a televised speech.

The president has already agreed not to stand for a fifth term in upcoming elections, which have been delayed. But demonstrators accused him of a ploy to prolong his 20-year rule. -BBC

Show More

Related Articles

March 27, 2019
2,493

Teams spruce up for Tokyo Olympics qualifier

March 27, 2019
2,556

Ouko questions value of medical equipment lease

March 27, 2019
2,537

Bail in Kimani murder put off

March 27, 2019
2,561

Why Tabichi won’t jet back with Sh100m yet