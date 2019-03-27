Judiciary petitions positive but dark clouds hover

Last week saw unusually harsh search lights on the Judiciary—focusing on the Supreme Court with just about the entire bench, including the Chief Justice, facing the threat of being blighted by petitions.

The Press likened it all to Judiciary on trial as diverse petitioners pressed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) through applications, including one triggered by a ruling that overturned the decisions of Court of Appeal and the High Court which had nullified the election of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi’s victory.

Cited in the petition were four Supreme Court judges whose ruling the petitioner claimed had been arrived at with “gross intellectual dishonesty” implying integrity deficit, but specifically talking of gross misconduct, misbehaviour, breach of the Constitution and oath of office.

Just hours earlier, the JSC whose chairman is CJ David Maraga, had recommended to President Uhuru Kenyatta, as required by law, that a colleague, Jackton Ojwang, be subjected to tribunal arising from a different petitioner, who had also faulted Ojwang’s conduct, alleging impropriety and conflict of interest.

With five apex court judges, including CJ, facing petitions and Deputy CJ Philemona Mwilu saddled by a fiddling case in the High Court, after earlier being charged before a magistrate, it was only apt that the media depicted the Judiciary as being under unprecedented siege. The petitioner targeting Maraga had cited his alleged dabbling in political activity by attending political rallies and claims of nepotism.

The Judiciary has come a long way in the past decade. At some point observers often cynically referred to courts as auction platforms where judgement was sold to the highest bidder. A sweeping indictment but one which, nonetheless, made a statement of where in the court of public opinion, the courts of law and judicial officials lay.

Then in 2003 the famous radical surgery was instituted on the Judiciary through a Magistrates and Judges Vetting Board which undertook systematic sweeping changes, foremost being identification of men and women of integrity to serve with more fidelity, in the delivery of justice and uproot those who had stained the sanctity of their calling. A big number of judges and magistrates found themselves in the list of dishonour.

Slow justice

Debate is inconclusive whether the radical surgery had the desired effect and whether the scalpels did not dismember, rather than neatly cut out the cancerous growths that had plagued the department.

As he took over as CJ in August 2010, seven years on, Willy Mutunga still gave a downbeat assessment of the Judiciary as being…frail in structure, thin in resources, low in confidence, deficient in integrity and weak in public support ….”

By the time he bowed out in 2016, Judiciary had by and large clawed its way from depths of ignominy and compared to the Executive and Legislature, enjoyed higher public approval according to opinion surveys.

And this was the situation when Maraga took over the mantle. His quest for independence in administration of justice boosted the image of the Judiciary with the Supreme Court ruling nullifying President Uhuru’s election victory in 2017 being the highlight.

Maraga not long ago conceded that all is not well at the Judiciary and called for looking “…inwards to see the log in our own eyes.” His observation arose from claims of massive fiddling within the courts.

The withdrawal of petitions against top judges this week should lull nobody, not least members of the Judiciary. The wheels of justice still grind too slowly with remand prisoners choking correctional institutions and case backlogs still unacceptably high.

Whether scaled back funding for Judiciary has a bearing on this state of affairs must be expeditiously resolved. But the Judiciary must fast-track technology use to speed up delivery of justice and address the inadequacies and dishonesty within court registries.

Like Caesar’s wife, judges must be above suspicion. Whispers of jostling for influence within the Judiciary pitting a prominent and outspoken lawyer and a member of the JSC have emerged but it’s difficult to envisage how the institution with all its built in safeguards can allow itself to be rocked by any conflicted interests nor is there evidence that recent hiccups in the Supreme Court could be pointer to the Judiciary “being revisited”. — [email protected]