Tips on nutrition and feeding of cows during ‘dry period’.

Wambui Virginia @virgie_wambui

The sole purpose of keeping a dairy cow is for milk production. Until it conceives and later gives birth, a heifer does not lactate. Nutrition and proper handling are key in dairy cow management, according to Ignatius Maundi, Technical Sales Representative at Unga Farmcare.

Every cow has a dry period and a dairy farmer should have an understanding and knowledge of the dry period for an easier process of calving, improved fertility and better milk yields. The ‘dry period’ is simply the duration when a cow is not lactating in preparation for calving.

If something goes wrong during the dry period, the cow is likely to get challenges such as milk fever and a retained placenta due not giving the cow supplements or giving it the wrong minerals. Dry cows need lower calcium levels, but higher levels of magnesium and vitamins.

Daily milking is usually stopped after a cow has been lactating for 10 to 12 months. Depending on how well you managed it during the dry period, a cow may continue yielding more milk, but others may need to give birth again to restart milk production.

During the dry period, the feeding and nutrition changes because the aim is to stop milk production. This includes reducing grain concentrates, maize silage and legume forage. “This can be replaced by lower energy, high fibre forages such as hay and grass,” says Maundi.