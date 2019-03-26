Digital finance platform helps farmers combat poverty

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Pamela Koskei from Kipkoiet, Molo constituency, Nakuru county has been a farmer almost two decades now. She has been suffering every planting season from lack of finances to access certified seed and high-quality inputs. The little she earns from her agriculture venture is always diverted to other needs. This has forced her to save seeds from previous seasons and borrow money to buy inputs such as fertilisers.

However, things are changing following the introduction of Agri-wallet in April last year, an innovative mobile financing platform in agriculture by Dodore Kenya Limited. Agri-wallet offers farmers easy access to financing inputs.

Farmers can improve their production and income when they use the platform to set aside funds specifically for inputs as re-investment in the capital, borrow and pay for their farm inputs.

“Agri-wallet is a digital mobile financial platform for the agricultural sector providing a business account for farmers. They use it to set aside funds for own use, make purchases for inputs at an input supplier as well as get paid by buyers,” said Gidraf Wachira, Business Development Manager at Dodore.

He said farmers who access input finance through Agri-wallet have been proved to produce more than 40 per cent more because they access quality inputs and also because funds are not diverted to non-income generating activities such as private consumption,” he added.

Dodore Kenya is based in Nairobi and develops and implements innovative mobile wallets for specific purposes. Pamela says since she started using Agri-wallet, she buys quality seeds and fertilisers on time at one of the Agri-wallet accredited input suppliers since money is available.

Pamela is not the only farmer benefiting from the platform. Robert Kipkemoi, a milk transporter used to ferry milk to Keringet Foods Limited (KFL), but would only get paid after farmers had been paid. For a kilo of milk delivered, he used to earn Sh4, but his pay was always delayed. This forced him to buy a motorbike to operate boda boda business to boost his income.

After the farmers started using Agri-wallet, he now gets his pay on time and has suspended the boda boda business. Currently, he transports 600kg of milk daily unlike before when he used to ferry only 150kg of milk. “The best thing about the technology is that farmers are sure that by the first week of every month, they will get their pay unlike before,” says Wachira.

Financing gap

He says Agri-wallet is trying to bridge the under financing gap of smallholder farmers estimated at US $200 billion (Sh2 trillion). The firm is also promoting financial discipline among farmers since currently, about 68 per cent of all agricultural loans are diverted to non-agricultural activities.

How does it work? When growers sell their produce to an off taker, they are paid partly through M-Pesa while some money is retained in their Agri-wallet account for purchase of inputs from registered suppliers.

“Farmers using Agri-wallet retain earnings of between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of farm proceeds in the individual farmer’s wallet in form of tokens. The tokens are restricted to purchase of farm inputs, but the farmers access money affordably and efficiently,” says Wachira.

The firm is working with farmers who have off-taker buyers, but they are also piloting with individual farmers without contracted buyers and who are believed to be risky. So far, 35 off-takers across various value chains are using Agri-wallet with KFL being one of the biggest.

Partners

“Agri-wallet is a 100 per cent mobile and digital financial service specifically targeted for small-scale farmers. It works on mobile devices because it runs on an SMS platform,” says Wachira.

The firm spent two years building, testing and piloting Agri-wallet before rolling it out to farmers last year. Currently, the project has enrolled more than 13,000, a figure growing by 10 per cent per month.

Elias Chandi from the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), one of Agri-wallet’s partners, says Kenyan farmers are a neglected lot, especially at the national level and technology can create a big difference. “From our experience, access to financing for inputs has been a big challenge, which is why we have partnered with Dodore,” he adds.

Dodore is working with a number of partners to enable more farmers access financing including Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), Rabobank Foundation and MasterCard Foundation.