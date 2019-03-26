Greening the country

The 2019 International Day of Forests (IDF) addressed the theme, ‘Forests and Education’ and sought to raise awareness on how sustainably managed forests mitigates climate change

As the world starts feeling the effects of increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide and consequent global temperature rise, environmentalists in Kenya are looking for Plan B to mitigate climate change and increase the forest cover.

Individuals, non-governmental institutions and companies have started engaging school-going children to spearhead tree-planting culture and encourage investment in dry land forestry initiatives across the country.

Cyprian Ogoti has started such a project in Suswa, a semi-arid part of Narok County.

His project, Greening Suswa, aims at increasing forest cover, currently at less than one per cent, to 10 per cent by planting and growing at least 500,000 trees out of which 100,000 will be fruit trees. The project will involve 20 schools, 20 churches, and eight dispensaries for the next five years.

“For every 5,000 trees planted 3,000 will be indigenous, 1,000 exotic and 1,000 will be fruit trees. The project encourages environmental consciousness and conservation awareness among school children right from an early age to encourage and sustain their enthusiasm in caring for their environment as they grow to adulthood,” says Ogoti.

So far, more than 7,000 trees have been planted at Suswa Girls under the care of students, though there are challenges such as inadequate water for the trees, which reduces their survival rate. However, Ogoti and his group have adopted a policy to replace a tree if it doesn’t survive.

“Having seen how successful the project has become, we have decided to expand to other schools for the first phase. We have also learnt which species are doing well here,” he says.

Another organisation, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) Foundation in partnership with Bamburi Cement Ltd and Better Globe Forestry Ltd, is carrying out a similar project in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid areas.

Dubbed Green Initiative Challenge (GIC), the 10-year project aims at greening over 500 acres with 324,300 tree seedlings and 113,956 fruit seedlings within school compounds. Currently, over 300 schools are participating in the initiative.

The project is designed as a challenge to participating schools, mainly due to the dry weather in the areas with prizes awarded based on the highest survival rate of the seedling and use of innovation. The programme includes four to eight capacity building sessions per year for all participating schools and two monitoring and evaluation sessions per year.

“The aim of this project is to promote a tree-planting culture with particular emphasis on school children who are indeed the best transformational agents for a better environment,” KenGen chairman, Joshua Choge said.

They are hoping to expand the project to West Pokot, Turkana, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale after the success seen in Machakos, Kitui, and Embu.

“It is commendable that thousands of school-going children are learning valuable skills of planting and nurturing trees which they will spread to their homes and communities,” he added.

Choge urged people to move towards the promotion of the green economy by investing in commercial and wood fuel tree growing in order to address the economic needs.

“Afforestation benefits cut across all sectors. It restores ecological balance and acts as a catchment for soil and water conservation, stabilises the climate in our arid and semi-arid areas and counts in the overall efforts towards achieving the global 10 per cent mandatory tree cover target within our borders,” said Choge.

Statistics from the Kenya Open Data portal show that Isiolo has 1.35 million hectares of forest cover against its total land mass of 2.5 million hectares, which translates to 53.45 per cent.

Kisumu, on the other hand, has 1,184 hectares of forest cover, which is 0.44 per cent of its total land mass of 267,000ha. Mombasa, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Kisii and Vihiga follow Kisumu in that order as the least forested areas despite receiving substantial amounts of rain.

The data highlights the strain of heavy settlements and agricultural activities on tree cover as the country struggles to attain the set target of 10 per cent forest cover.

Kenya’s current forest cover stands at 7.2 per cent and operates on an annual water deficit of 353 cubic meters per capita as supply stands at 647 cubic meters per capita against the globally recommended threshold of 1,000 cubic meters per capita annually.

Decimation of forests by illegal loggers, squatter farmers and developers also endangers plant and animal species found in these areas. Deforestation in Kenya is estimated at 50,000 hectares annually, with a consequent yearly loss to the economy of over Sh1.9 billion.

